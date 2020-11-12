Yama Deepam is the annual observance around Diwali where people light a Diya outside their homes to ward off the God of Death - Yamraj. A common tradition in South India, this is a crucial part of the celebration of Diwali. Yama Deepam is celebrated on the day of Dhanteras and will be commemorated on November 13. Yama Deepam celebration is a crucial part of Diwali celebrations for Tamilians and here is everything you need to know about Yama Deepam 2020 Date, Significance of this festival, Puja ritual and procedure to follow.

When is Yama Deepam 2020?

Yama Deepam is celebrated on the night before Narak Chaturdashi, on trayodashi tithi. Yama Deepam will be celebrated on November 13. This celebration coincides with Dhanteras commemoration. Tamil Deepavali 2020 Date And Shubh Muhurat: Know Puja Vidhi, Significance, and Celebrations of Diwali Festival.

Trayodashi Tithi Begins - 09:30 PM on Nov 12, 2020

Trayodashi Tithi Ends - 05:59 PM on Nov 13, 2020

Yama Deepam Sayan Sandhya - 06:01 PM to 07:17 PM

Yama Deepam Significance

The celebration of Yama Deepam originates from ancient folklore of King Hima and his son. It was believed that his son would die of a snake bite on the fourth day of his married life. So on this day, his wife filled the entrance to his chamber with all dazzling ornaments and small lamps. She then began to sing songs to her husband through the night. When Yamraj came looking for the prince, he was blinded by the ornaments and its lights, he then sat atop this pile and listened to the songs and stories that the wife narrated. He then spared the prince’s life and left peacefully. Due to this folklore, people light a Diya on this day to ward off Lord Yamraj from entering their homes. Vasu Baras Wishes in Marathi For Diwali 2020: WhatsApp Stickers, GIFs, Happy Diwali Facebook Quotes, Messages and SMS Greetings to Send on Govatsa Dwadashi.

Yama Deepam Puja

On the day of Yama Deepam, people light a small lamp at their door and pray for the safety and long life of their family. This small puja is done around sunset, during the Yama Deepam Sayan Sandhya muhurat the diyas lit outside the homes are a way of paying respect to Lord Yamraj.

The next day of Yama Deepam is celebrated as Diwali in South India. Diwali in South India is celebrated on Narak Chaturdashi. Here’s hoping that this Yama Deepam 2020 puts an end to all the negativity and evils in the world. Happy Yama Deepam 2020.

