Yamuna Chhath is an annual festival primarily celebrated by the people living in the northern regions of India, particularly in states like Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, and Uttarakhand. The festival is dedicated to the worship of the river Yamuna, which is considered sacred in Hinduism. According to the Hindu lunar calendar, Yamuna Chhath typically falls on the sixth day of the Chaitra month, which falls in March or April. This year, Yamuna Chhath 2024 will be celebrated on Sunday, April 14, 2024. During this festival, devotees gather on the banks of the Yamuna River to offer prayers, perform rituals, and seek blessings for prosperity and well-being. In this article, learn more about the Yamuna Chhath 2024 date, shubh muhurat, rituals and all you need to know about the auspicious day.

What is the Date of Yamuna Chhath 2024?

Yamuna Chhath 2024 falls on Sunday, April 14, 2024.

What are the Timings of Yamuna Chhath 2024?

The Shashthi Tithi begins at 12:04 PM on April 13, 2024, and ends at 11:43 AM on April 14, 2024.

What are the Rituals of Yamuna Chhath 2024?

The rituals of Yamuna Chhath usually involve devotees taking a holy dip in the Yamuna River during sunrise or sunset. Bathing in the sacred waters of the Yamuna is believed to cleanse one of the sins and bestow blessings. After bathing, devotees offer various items to the Yamuna River for worship. These offerings typically include flowers, fruits, coconuts, sweets, and incense sticks. Some may also provide diyas. Devotees perform special prayers and rituals dedicated to the river Yamuna, such as chanting mantras, reciting hymns, and offering prayers for the well-being and prosperity of their families. The ritual of Arghya involves offering water to the sun god, Surya, while facing the east. Some devotees also observe a fast on Yamuna Chhath as a mark of devotion. Devotees may also listen to or recite the vrat katha, which narrates the legend associated with Yamuna Chhath.

What is the Significance of Yamuna Chhath?

Yamuna Chhath is mainly celebrated in Uttar Pradesh’s Mathura city. It is celebrated on Shukla Paksha Shashthi in Chaitra month and falls during Chaitra Navratri. The day marks the day when Goddess Yamuna descended on the Earth. Hence, this day is also known as Yamuna Jayanti or the birth anniversary of Goddess Yamuna.

Goddess Yamuna, the wife of Lord Shri Krishna, is revered by the people of Braj, which explains why the people of Mathura and Vrindavan mainly celebrate Yamuna Chhath.

