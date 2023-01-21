Chinese New Year, also known as the Spring Festival, is the festival that celebrates the beginning of a new year in the traditional lunisolar Chinese calendar. The festival marks the end of winter and the beginning of the spring season. The first day of the Chinese New Year begins on the new moon that appears between January 21 and February 2O. This year, Chinese New Year 2023 falls on Sunday, January 22, and celebrations culminate with the Lantern Festival on February 5, 2023. Chinese New Year is one of the most important holidays in Chinese culture, where people come together and have a good time with their families and friends. Chinese New Year 2023 Start and End Dates: Know Significance, Celebrations, Zodiac Animal and All About the Spring Festival.

The date of the Chinese New Year is decided by the Chinese Lunar Calendar, which is based on the cycles of the moon and sun and is generally 21–51 days behind the Gregorian calendar. The festival is also celebrated worldwide in regions and countries that house significant Sinophone populations, especially in Southeast Asia, including Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. In China, it's a public holiday for the Lunar New Year for seven days, from Chinese New Year's Eve to the sixth day of the lunar calendar new year. Here's a list of 5 things to know about Chinese New Year. Lucky Foods To Eat for Chinese New Year 2023: From Dumplings to Noodles, Attract Good Luck by Eating These Foods During the Spring Festival.

Chinese New Year starts a New Animal’s Zodiac Year

The Chinese calendar goes in a cycle of 12 years. Each year is linked with a different animal. While 2022 was the year of the Tiger, 2023 is the year of the Rabbit. Every Chinese New Year starts a new animal's zodiac year. There are 12 Chinese zodiac animals - Rat, Ox, Tiger, Rabbit, Dragon, Snake, Horse, Goat, Monkey, Rooster, Dog and Pig.

Chinese New Year is Also Known as The Spring Festival

In China, you’ll hear Chinese New Year being called Chunjie. It is also referred to as the Spring Festival, which signifies the end of the coldest days.

There's No Specific Date for the Chinese New Year

There is no specific date for the Chinese New Year. Chinese New Year falls on a different day each year. It ranges from January 21 to February 20. In 2023, it occurs on January 22. The lunar calendar is still really important in China, and all traditional holidays are celebrated based on that.

Longest Chinese Holiday

On Chinese New Year, people enjoy the longest holiday. Though celebrations last up to 16 days, but only the first seven days are considered a public holiday. In 2023, people would enjoy the long break from January 22 to January 29, 2023.

Kids Receive Gifts in a Red Envelope

Celebrations in China are depicted in red as the colour in Chinese culture symbolises happiness, wealth and prosperity. Children get red envelopes with lucky money from elderly folks like grandparents, uncles, aunts and others who have started to earn their way.

