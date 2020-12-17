You’ve just bought your dream home. The flat-screen awaits. Your turntable is wired up and ready to play your beloved vinyl, and your personal library of books sit on the shelves.

Only one thing is missing: somewhere comfy to sit or lie down; somewhere to relax. That knobbly, high-back leather armchair was impossible to get through the door and your sofa is well past its prime. Now’s the time to bite the bullet and make that investment in a luxury sectional .

Here are some things to think about before you buy furniture Toronto:

Utility

The sheer utility of a sectional is a winner every time. Need a guest bed? Sectionals have it covered. Extra storage? Many have integrated storage space. Need to be able to rearrange your space easily? Again, sectionals win every time. Think carefully about what you want the furniture to do for you. Separate, re-arrange, re-configure; no other furniture system is so adaptable.

Style

We’ve covered the practical aspect of sectionals, but what about aesthetics? Sectionals come in all sizes, shapes and colours. They can define a room or blend into the background. They can shout or they can whisper.

Think about form, colour, and texture and how the furniture will relate to the rest of your décor. Either match the sectional to the room or choose first and then decorate accordingly.

Space

Dealing with a small-space living situation? Multi-functionality becomes crucial here. Sofa, armchair, spare bed, storage, and footstool. You'll need all of that, but you don't want a sectional that hogs centre stage, so buy functional, but modest-sized.

One of the advantages of sectionals is that they're easier to move into smaller spaces; several smaller units rather than one or two large cumbersome pieces.

If you have a lot of floor space then go large. Let the furniture punctuate that space and give it a ‘landscape’. Big and bold might be just what the room needs.

Everyday Practicality or Showpiece?

If you've got young children it's wise to make use of easily cleaned, yet still comfortable fabrics that will age gracefully and not show every patch of spilt hot chocolate. If you entertain a lot, perhaps style wins over functionality. A showpiece can be flamboyant and use colour, pattern and fabric to really make a statement.

Price

There’s an old saying: ‘If you buy cheap, you buy twice’. Nowhere is that truer than in the purchase of furniture. Quite simply, buy the best quality you can afford.

Every time you come home from work, kick off your shoes and sink back into your new luxury sectional, you’ll thank yourself that you took the time to consider your specific needs and invested wisely.

Yes, modern furniture Toronto offers countless advantages over traditional sofas and chairs. A luxury sectional can make the difference between a living room that is just ‘liveable’ and a living room that is a constant source of pleasure and delight.

There you have it. Think, ponder, dream, and then get down to your modern furniture store Toronto to find your next favourite living room furniture piece!