Baisakhi or Vaisakhi is the festival of the arrival of spring and is one of the biggest harvest festivals in Sikh Culture. Baisakhi 2022 will be celebrated on April 14 in Sikh communities all over the world. . This festival is also celebrated as the Sikh New Year, wherein the Sikhs pray to their Tenth Guru, Guru Gobind Singh, the founder of the Khalsa Panth. This festival celebrates the new hope and joy that the new harvest season brings to the people. When Is Baisakhi 2022? Date, Significance, History and How Is This Festival Celebrated.

The festival is full of colours and vibrant rituals and traditions. Food is a very big part of the Punjabi/Sikh culture, it is a way to express love and gratitude. One of the major dishes that is made is the Kada Prasad, which is a sweet dish prepared from wheat flour, also known as aate ka halwa, which is served after the prayers are offered in Gurudwaras and is also made at homes along with meals. Alot of special dishes are prepared for the occasion of Baisakhi like sdarso da saag, phirni and many more. Let's take a look at these quick and easy recipes to make some Baisakhi special dishes.

5 Recipes for Baisakhi 2022

1. Punjabi Kadhi

Punjabi Kadhi is one of the most delicious curries that are beloved by people, it is made with simple ingredients like besan and curd, but the blend of spices makes for a flavourful punch.

2. Sarso Da Saag & Makke Di Roti

One of the staple dishes that is associated with Sikh culture is sarso da saag and makke di roti to go with it. The dish is usually prepared in winter but is also made especially for the occasion of Baisakhi.

3. Phirni:

A sweet dish like Kheer is made with rice and is best served cold. Phirni is also sometimes distributed as prasad. Topped with dry fruits and Kesar, the dish is incredibly loved by people.

4. Fruit Lassi:

Another staple and famous dish from the Punjabi cuisine is the lassi, which is a cooling curd and mixed drink, but fruit lassi adds a level of flavour to the dish and is a great way to make the dish special.

5. Kada Prasad:

Kada Prasad is one of the most essential dishes for the Baisakhi and the Sikh community, in general, and is basically a Halwa made out of atta and ghee. It is served as prasad after offering prayers

Be it sarso da saag or be it phirni, all these dishes are a perfect blend of heritage and culture presented as food. They embody the love and affection of the people of the Sikh community and especially the joy that Baisakhi brings to them.

