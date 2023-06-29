Bakrid 2023 will be observed on Friday, June 29. It is also known as Eid al-Adha. It is a significant Islamic festival celebrated by Muslims worldwide. It involves the sacrifice of an animal, usually a goat, as an act of devotion. As part of the celebrations, delicious feasts are prepared, including various non-vegetarian dishes. As you celebrate Bakrid 2023, we at LatestLY have bought together a list of some popular non-vegetarian dishes that you must relish during the festival. Best Dishes for Eid al-Adha 2023: From Mutton Biryani to Haleem to Shahi Tukda, 6 Yummy Delicacies You Must Relish on Bakrid.

Biryani

Biryani is a flavourful and aromatic rice dish that is a favourite during festive occasions. You can prepare mutton biryani, chicken biryani, or even a combination of both. The meat is marinated in spices and then layered with partially cooked rice before being slow-cooked to perfection.

Watch Biryani Recipe:

Kebabs

Kebabs are grilled or roasted, incredibly popular meat preparations. Seekh kebabs, made with minced meat, spices, and herbs, are a classic choice. You can also prepare chicken tikka or shami kebabs, which are made with ground meat and lentils.

Watch Kebab Recipe:

Roasted or Grilled Meat

Roasting or grilling a whole goat or lamb is a traditional way of celebrating Bakrid in many cultures. The meat is marinated with a blend of spices and cooked over an open flame or in an oven until tender and succulent. Islamic Calendar 2023: From Ramadan to Eid al-Fitr and Bakrid, List of Muslim Festivals, Events, Holidays and Their Georgian and Hijri Dates.

Watch Roasted/Grilled Meat Recipe:

Curries

There are various flavourful meat curries that you can prepare for Bakrid. Some popular choices include mutton curry, chicken curry, or a rich and creamy butter chicken. These curries are made using a combination of spices, herbs, and a base of tomatoes, onions, and yoghurt.

Watch Meat Curry Recipe:

Haleem

Haleem is a slow-cooked meat and lentil stew that is a speciality during Eid celebrations. It is made by simmering meat (usually mutton or chicken) with lentils, wheat, and a blend of spices until the ingredients are thoroughly cooked and blended together to form a thick, porridge-like consistency.

Watch Haleem Recipe:

Bakrid is an occasion to enjoy delicious and flavourful traditional dishes with your family and friends.

Wishing everyone Happy Bakrid 2023!

