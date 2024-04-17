There's nothing better than enjoying into a refreshing drink after a long hot day. Without a doubt, the immediate pleasure of unwinding with a cold drink on a hot summer day can be quite appealing, but it can also quickly raise your sugar levels. However, this can have bad effect on your health and if you are diabetes it could have serious implications. Try out these summer drinks that quench your thirst and safe for health. Five Essential Summer Foods to Eat This Season to Avoid Dehydration and Stay Healthy.

1. Namkeen Lassi

This classic beverage is more than simply a drink because of its health benefits. Namkeen Lassi, also called salted lassi, is a simple beverage that you can prepare in minutes using readily accessible items including curd, cumin powder, black salt, and mint leaves. You can use a hand blender or electric blender to mix all these ingredients and blend them into a smooth and frothy drink. Summer Drinks Recipe: 5 Easy Cooler Recipes To Keep You Hydrated and Rejuvenated in Hot Weather.

2. Cucumber Mint Juice

Combine lime juice, mint leaves, and fresh cucumbers. Strain the mixture and serve it over ice. This hydrating beverage also benefits from the cooling properties of mint and cucumber. Cucumbers are diabetic-friendly due to their high fibre content and low glycemic index. It also contains important nutrients such as potassium, fibre, and vitamins K and C.

3. Leafy Vegetable Juice

Spinach, cucumber, green apple, ginger, and lime juice make an excellent summer cleansing drink. Packed with nutrients including minerals, vitamins, and antioxidants that are good for your body and promote overall health. Furthermore, it has less carbohydrates and does not enable fat to take control.

4. Iced Coffee with Almond Milk

A delicious combination of coffee and almond milk with ice cubes can boost your caffeine levels while also lowering your carb intake. If you are lactose intolerant, almonds are a suitable alternative. If you want even less carbohydrates, try unsweetened almond milk.

5. Basil Blueberry Lemonade

Combine fresh blueberries, basil leaves, lemon juice, and water to make the ideal beverage. Blueberries are an excellent source of dietary fibre and have a low glycemic index, which slows glucose absorption and produces a more gradual rise in blood sugar levels after consumption.

6. Bel Sharbat

Bel, often referred to as wood apple, is a delicious summer fruit that has long been enjoyed as a means of reducing thirst. Bell peppers are a great source of antioxidants, iron, folate, vitamins, and minerals. They are also packed with the benefits of natural fibres. Bel sharbat also has incredible cooling qualities.