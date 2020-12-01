Mumbai, December 1: Indians are extremely fond of biriyani and they have been feasting on it over the past few months. Infact, Biriyani was the most ordered dishes on food delivery apps, like Swiggy and Zomato during the coronavirus lockdown. According to an Afaqs report, there has been a spike in searches for Biriyani, Biriyani recipes and others.

On Google Search, topics like 'Donne Biryani’, ‘Hyderabadi Dum Biryani recipe’, ‘Egg Biryani’ and ‘Dum Biryani’ are also seeing a good amount of interest. In 2019, according to the global digital marketing and SEO platform SEMrush, '‘Chicken Biryani’ was also the most searched Indian food globally. Biryani With Aloo or No Aloo? Tweet Sparks Debate Among Foodies Deciding Which is The Best One.

Taking advantage of the rise in interest among the consumers and after studying the trends, brands have also started churning out new products, ingredients and have done product innovation like -DIY Biryani kits that cater specifically to at-home Biryani consumers.

