Let’s get lost in the world of biryanis. A mouthwatering biryani is like pressing the play button on a melody of flavours. The biryani is that one-pot sensational dish that everyone is always raving about. In India’s diverse food scene, finding an amazing biryani is like discovering a gem—an unavoidable treasure. But in India, biryani is not just food; it is a shared vibe. People can converse over a biryani, irrespective of where they are from. That being said, biryani has had an incredible journey across India, with every region coming up with its own unique version of the dish. So, get ready to dig into these tasty biryanis, where every bite has a mix of tradition, creativity, and the joy of sharing good food. In this article, we will also include biryani recipe videos by both professional chefs and home cooks for you to try and prepare this divine delicacy at home.

1. Hyderabadi Biryani

Take your taste buds on a delicious journey to Hyderabad with the famous Hyderabadi biryani. This flavourful dish blends fragrant basmati rice with tender mutton (or sometimes chicken) and is spiced with cloves, cardamom, saffron, and cinnamon. Slow-cooked to perfection, it will surely tug at your heartstrings. The meat, soaked in rich masalas, is paired with crispy fried onions and fresh mint. Brought to the world from the royal kitchens of the Nizams, the Hyderabadi biryani ensures a memorable experience that will leave you asking for more. MasterChef India: Ranveer Brar Reveals Secret for Cooking Perfect Biryani!

2. Kashmiri Biryani

Kashmiri biryani is a delicious treat from the valleys of India. Made with basmati rice, saffron, milk, dry fruits, nuts, and spices, it is a one-of-a-kind biryani. The warmth of cloves, cinnamon, and cardamom adds a nice touch. Originally created by Kashmiri Pandits, it's also known as Tahari biryani. It was initially made as a vegetarian biryani, and options without onion or garlic were also made. Fennel powder, dry ginger powder, and garam masala enhance the rich flavour and aroma. Despite its changes, Kashmiri biryani remains a tasty delight, with various versions available today.

3. Lucknowi Biryani

When you find yourself in Lucknow, indulging in the royal Lucknowi biryani is an absolute must. Imagine savouring a plate of fragrant basmati rice, generously layered with tender meat, enhanced by the richness of saffron, turmeric, and curd, and an exquisite blend of whole spices like cardamom, cinnamon, and star anise. The Lucknowi biryani, also known as Awadhi biryani, gained fame at the time of the Persian-origin Nawabs of Awadh. Every bite of this biryani is a heavenly experience. A visit to Lucknow would be incomplete without savouring this biryani.

4. Thalassery Biryani

Thalassery biryani was introduced to the Malabar region by Arab traders from the 9th to the 16th centuries. This biryani is influenced by Arab cooking styles. This sweet and spicy biryani is a culinary gem most prominently enjoyed in the Thalassery region of Kerala. The special Khyma or Jeerakasala rice is used instead of the basmati rice. Ghee-infused rice is separately cooked before being combined with the flavourful masalas, which consist of meat, fried onions, fennel seeds, Malabar spices, ginger-garlic paste, yoghurt, mint, and coriander leaves. Sautéed cashew nuts and sultana raisins are used as garnishes.

5. Memoni Biryani

Memoni Biryani, also known as Kutchi Biryani, is a spicy biryani that comes from the Gujarat-Sindh region of India. Originating from the traditional Pakistan Sindh region, it's known for its bold flavors and is a favourite among the Muslim community in Gujarat. Even though Gujarat is known for its vegetarian community, the Memons, a trading community, brought this tasty biryani to Kutch in Gujarat after migrating from Sindh in 1422. Made with lamb, yoghurt, fried onions, potatoes, tomatoes, and dried plums, this biryani has a unique taste. It sticks to the biryani tradition of layering soft meat and rice. Bakrid Mutton Biryani Recipe: Quick and Easy Way to Prepare Delicious Mutton Biryani for Eid al-Adha at Home (Watch Tutorial Video).

6. Kolkata Biryani

The tasty Awadhi biryani style came to Kolkata with Nawab Wajid Ali Shah, the ruler of Awadh, who moved there at the Britishers' request. Bringing his skilled cooks from Lucknow, the Nawab tried to recreate the Lucknowi biryani in Kolkata, and thus, the Kolkata biryani was born. During this time, potatoes were introduced in India and, for the first time, found their way into biryani. It added a new and exciting twist. The Nawab loved it, and this began the tradition of including potatoes in biryani, a practice that started in Kolkata and still adds to the deliciousness of this iconic dish.

7. Beary Biryani

The rich tradition of Beary Biryani finds its roots in the coastal south Kannada region, specifically Dakshin Kannada, and is credited to the Beary or Byari community. As the earliest Muslim community in Mangalore, the Beary were esteemed merchants and traders. What makes this biryani different from the rest is the use of fennel seeds, a rich blend of chicken, meat, whole spices, ghee, and coconut paste. The next time you are in Karnataka, don’t forget to try the flavourful Beary Biryani.

India has many delicious biryanis. Each one has its own unique flavours and style, depending on the region. From the flavourful Lucknowi to the spicy Hyderabadi, these biryanis show India's diverse food. Trying these tasty biryanis is also a fun way to explore the different cultures and cooking styles of India.

