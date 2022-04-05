The global phenomenon boyband BTS often releases content ranging from random behind-the-scenes clips to MVs. The septet always keeps their ARMY (their fandom, duh) up to date. Speaking of content, each BTS member has their own element. For instance, the relationship between Kim Seokjin or just, Jin and food is pretty much clear from his social media posts. The "Epiphany" hitmaker is always seen eating Naengmyun or cold noodles, raengmyon or naengmyeon, lobster, meat, or any greasy food. Because these are Jin's best-loved delicacies. Furthermore, the melophile also loves to cook and often shares his obsession for food with the internet series, Eat Jin. Melodious voice, good looks, dapper personality, loves to eat and cook, caring and intellectual human- don't you think that the 'worldwide handsome' is as perfect as a diamond. BTS Jin Named the 'Most Successful Male Artist' by Forbes Magazine After Latest Billboard Record.

As per some reports, Jin's favourite American fast-food restaurants are Panda Express, Shake Shack, and In-N-Out Burger. We shortlisted some of the viral pictures and videos of BTS' matnae from his Instagram handle that show that he has active tasting buds. BTS' Jin Shares Pic of Bungeoppang on Instagram, And Now We're Too Craving For Korean Fish-Shaped Pastry.

Jin's Instagram Food Series

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jin of BTS (@jin)

Looks Yummy! Right?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jin of BTS (@jin)

Delicious And Delightful

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jin of BTS (@jin)

Jin's Greatest Pleasure

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jin of BTS (@jin)

Korean Fish-Shaped Pastry It Is View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jin of BTS (@jin) Watch Video Of BTS' Jin's Popular Mukbang Show - Eat Jin

If you are a genuine Jin fan then you must know that he is allergic to certain food items. Garlic is one of them. Anyone with food allergies knows how difficult life can be when your diet is limited, especially those who love to cook. In 2019, Jin discovered a new mild garlic allergy after visiting a doctor and he posted about the same on the fan base platform Weverse.

