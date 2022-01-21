It's almost time for Chinese New Year 2022! In China, the Chinese Lunar Year or Spring Festival marks the end of the coldest days. People welcome planting and harvests, new beginnings, and fresh starts. This year, it falls on February 1, 2022, and will begin the Year of the Tiger. It is the best time of the year to bring families together for a traditional reunion dinner which is also known as New Year's Eve dinner. Who doesn’t love an excuse to eat a festive meal? Lucky Fruits For Chinese New Year 2022: From Sugarcanes To Apples, 5 Fruits That Will Boost Your Wealth And Attract Good Luck And Chi Energy.

People in China have a variety of beliefs related to food items. For instance, the length of the noodles is a symbol of longevity, so you can't cut them or break them while cooking and even while eating. Spring rolls whose shape resembles gold bars are eaten for prosperity, steamed whole fish symbolizes abundance. If you are planning about ordering takeout for the holiday then stop! As we have compiled some very easy but tempting traditional Chinese delicacies for the Year of the Tiger 2022.

1. Dumplings

You can select your favourite filling for the yummy dumplings. Typically, they include Chinese cabbage, green onion, pork, and shrimp.

2. Longevity Noodles

The so-called Longevity Noodles symbolize longevity, in fact, they are longer than normal noodles and uncut. The longer the noodle, the longer your life will be.

3. Spring Rolls

Eaten during the Spring festival, these rolls symbolize wealth. They are filled with ground pork, mushrooms, cabbage, and bean sprouts.

4. Hot Pot

Hot Pot is the centerpiece of the Spring Festival. It is a bubbling pot of broth served with raw meat, veggies, and more that you cook yourself at the table.

5. Nian Gao

Made up of glutinous rice flour, this dish is also known as 'New Year Cake'. The sticky and dense dish can be either sweet or savory depending on the region. Chinese New Year 2022 Date and Significance: Know Zodiac Sign for the New Year and CNY Customs, Rituals and Traditions.

Chinese Lunar Year is full of celebration, food, and cheer! Now because you know what counts as New Year's Eve Food, quickly bookmark the article and start preparing your favorite Chinese dish.

