The festival of lights, Diwali, is a homecoming of Lord Rama with his wife Sita and brother Lakshman after defeating Ravana in Lanka and after serving years in exile. It is celebrated in the Kartik month of the Hindu calendar. Like any other Hindu festival, Diwali is also a festival of the exchange of sweets and gifts. From Laddoos to Soan Papdi, sweets are loved by one and all. But Maharashtrians have a different story. For them, Diwali celebrations include a breakfast of savoury and sweet items known as Faral and it starts on Choti Diwali. As you celebrate Diwali 2022, we at LatestLY have curated a list of Faral items below that you can enjoy during the auspicious festival. Advance Diwali 2022 Wishes and HD Images: Share WhatsApp Messages, Greetings, Wallpapers, Quotes and SMS To Celebrate The Festival of Lights.

Shakkar Pare

It is one of the most famous Maharashtrian snacks and is enjoyed during the festivals. It is made with milk, sugar or salt, ghee, maida and semolina. It has a long shelf life and can be stored easily and enjoyed for a long time.

Bhakarwadi

It is spiral in shape and a famous sweet and spicy snack. It is made with gram flour and stuffed with a mixture of coconut, sesame seeds and poppy seeds.

Rava Laddoo

It is a very complex delicacy to make at home as the dry texture of semolina doesn’t bind well and makes the job a bit tricky. Many people also add dedicated coconut to the recipe to add to the taste.

Karanji

Karanji is a delightful savoury sweet Maharashtrian snack that can be made in two different types; with fresh coconut and steamed rice flour or with dry stuffing mixture and maida dough.

Chakli

Chakli is a must-have Maharashtrian snack during Diwali made with Bhajani flour and some spices. It is crunchy in texture and can be stored for many days without losing its crunchiness.

Diwali is celebrated almost twenty days after Dussehra. People start making sweets and delicacies for Diwali well in advance as they can be stored easily. Wishing everyone a Happy Diwali 2022!

