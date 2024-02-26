Is February 24, 2024, a dry day in Delhi? If yes, why is it a dry day in Delhi? February 24 marks the birth anniversary of Guru Ravidas Jayanti. Guru Ravidas Jayanti is celebrated with great pomp and fervour in the state. He was a very famous saint, philosopher, and mystic poet too. He was born in 1377 C.E. His birthday is celebrated with grand celebrations to honour his contributions and teachings. Hence, the Delhi government has declared that February 24, 2024, will be a dry day in honour of the saint. When Is Guru Ravidas Jayanti 2024? Know Magh Purnima Date, Shubh Muhurat, Significance and Celebrations Related to the Day That Marks the Birth Anniversary of the Revered Saint.

Guru Ravidas Jayanti 2024 Day

Guru Ravidas Jayanti 2024 will be celebrated on February 24, which falls on a Saturday. Guru Ravidas, also called Bhagat Ravidas, was a great leader, and he was well-known for his contributions to the Bhakti Movement. He was a saint, a poet, and a wise thinker. He taught people about equality and justice and to treat everyone equally and with respect. His teachings helped many people live better lives. People celebrate his teachings on Guru Ravidas Jayanti, his birthday festival in North India.

What is a Dry Day?

Dry days refer to the days when the sale and consumption of alcohol are prohibited. On dry days, restaurants, stores, and hotels cannot serve or sell alcohol and liquor. Dry days often coincide with a religious day, a government holiday, or important events like voting. However, the days are not always observed nationwide. They could be either nationwide or they could be followed only in a particular state, depending on the day, event, or festival taking place at the location.

February 24 is Dry Day in Delhi

Guru Ravidas Jayanti marks the birth anniversary of the saint, poet, and philosopher Guru Ravidas. This special day has been declared a dry day in Delhi by the government to honour the saint. On this day, the entire state observes a dry day, prohibiting the sale and consumption of alcoholic beverages.

Guru Ravidas Jayanti 2024 will be celebrated in Delhi with celebrations and a dry day to honour his legacy.

