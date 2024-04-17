Will April 17 be a dry day in India? Yes, indeed. On April 17, 2024, India observes a dry day. Why? Because it's a special day for Hindus—it's Ram Navami, celebrating Lord Ram's birthday, a significant deity in Hinduism. Since Ram Navami is a major festival celebrated throughout the country, the government has declared April 17, 2024, a dry day across the country. This means no buying or selling of alcohol as a sign of respect for this auspicious occasion. Ram Navami 2024: Ayodhya Ram Mandir Trust Prepares for Rama Navami with Enhanced Devotee Facilities, Issues Guideline.

Ram Navami 2024 Day

Ram Navami is a very special festival for Hindus. This year, Ram Navami 2024 is on Wednesday, April 17. It celebrates the birth of Lord Ram, who is believed to be the seventh form of Lord Vishnu. Ram Navami falls on the ninth day of the bright half of the Chaitra month. Since Lord Ram was born at noon on this day, it coincides with the end of the nine-day fasting period for devotees of Maa Durga during Chaitra Navratri. Because this day is so important and auspicious, Ram Navami 2024 will be a dry day. This means alcohol won't be sold, bought, or consumed in the country on this day.

What is a Dry Day?

Dry days are when you can't buy, sell, or drink alcohol. That means restaurants, shops, and hotels can't sell it either. These days usually occur on religious occasions, government holidays, or important events like elections. But dry days aren't always the same everywhere. Some apply to the whole country, while others might only affect one state or city. It all depends on what's happening on that particular day or where you are.

April 17 is Dry Day in India

April 17, 2024, marks Ram Navami, a major Hindu festival in India. Dry days are observed on special occasions, events, or religious days. Therefore, India will have a dry day on April 17, 2024, for Ram Navami 2024. This means alcohol won't be sold, purchased, or consumed throughout the country. Ram Navami 2024: 25 to 30 Lakh People Are Expected To Visit Ayodhya Ram Temple on Rama Navami, Says Teerth Kshetra General Secretary Champat Rai.

Ram Navami 2024 will be celebrated with joy and respect across India. It will also be a dry day, meaning alcohol won't be sold, bought, or consumed. This is to honour the auspicious festival and its significance in Hindu culture.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 17, 2024 07:14 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).