Mahatma Gandhi’s death anniversary, or punyatithi, is observed on January 30 in India. The day is also observed as Martyrs’ Day, or Shaheed Diwas, to mark Gandhiji’s death. Mahatma Gandhi was killed by Nathuram Godse on this day in the year 1948 while he was attending a prayer meeting in the Birla House. Gandhiji was at the forefront of India’s freedom movement. Hence, the day acts as a reminder of his contributions to India’s freedom. Notably, the day is also observed as a dry day as a sign of respect to the father of the nation. On this day, the sale or purchase of liquor or alcohol is prohibited in the country. This means that no alcohol, liquor, or any alcoholic beverage will be served or sold at any restaurant, hotel, club, shop, or other similar place. Mahatma Gandhi Punyatithi 2024: Date, History, Significance Of Martyrs’ Day That Marks Death Anniversary Of The Father Of The Nation.

Is It Dry Day Today on January 30, 2024?

Yes, it is dry day on January 30, Tuesday, in honour of Mahatma Gandhi's death anniversary across India.

Why Does India Observe Dry Days?

In India, dry days (no alcohol) are observed on many festivals, occasions, and even during elections. This may, however, vary according to the state. In India, the tradition of dry days is said to have originated on Mahatma Gandhi’s birth anniversary, paying homage to the strong stance he had against alcohol. On many occasions, Gandhiji expressed his disapproval or hatred toward the sale of alcoholic beverages and even illegal narcotics, as he was strongly against alcoholism in general.

In essence, Mahatma Gandhi had strong principles that he lived by. His strong principles, like Satyagraha and promoting non-violence, played a big part in India gaining independence. January 30, being observed as a dry day, is like a nod to his legacy and honouring the values he stood for.

