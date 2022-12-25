List of Dry Days in 2023 in Mumbai For Free Download Online: If you plan your bash much before your holidays and days off, you must be aware of the dry days. It is time to bid adieu to the bygone year and welcome new beginnings and opportunities with open arms. The upcoming year will be a compilation of many new things and experiences. Still, a specific occurrence like the falling of a dry day during a weekend has all the probability. To be precise, a dry day is just like a party pooper which falls during a particular event when the sale of alcohol is strictly prohibited in malls, liquor shops, pubs, taverns, cafes and hotels. LatestLY has curated a complete list of all the Dry Days in Mumbai in 2023. To all the Mumbaikars, save or bookmark this list, respect the decorum of dry days, and please drink responsibly for good health. Dry Days in India 2023 List in PDF For Free Download: Check New Year Calendar With Festival Dates When Alcohol Will Not Be Available for Sale in Bars, Pubs and Liquor Shops.

Dry Days may be marked during an auspicious festival, election event, national observance or statehood day as per what the regional government decides. The dates of these days may differ each year as some of the observances are celebrated according to specific calendars. But some occasions of national interest like Republic Day, Independence Day or Gandhi Jayanti are recorded as designated dry days in India. You can check the listicle below, which has been bifurcated months-wise, to plan your celebratory days accordingly. Happy New Year 2023 in Advance Wishes & HD Images: WhatsApp Messages, Greetings, Quotes and SMS to Share With Family and Friends.

Dry Days In Mumbai In January 2023

Date Day Festival/Event 14 January Saturday Makar Sankranti 26 January Thursday Republic Day 30 January Monday Shaheed Diwas

Dry Days In Mumbai In February 2023

Date Day Festival/Event 15 February Wednesday Swami Dayanand Saraswati Jayanti 18 February Saturday Maha Shivratri 19 February Sunday Chhatrapati Shivaji Mahavir Jayanti

Dry Days In Mumbai In March 2023

Date Day Festival/Event 8 March Wednesday Holi 30 March Thursday Rama Navami

Dry Days In Mumbai In April 2023

Date Day Festival/Event 4 April Tuesday Mahavir Jayanti 7 April Friday Good Friday 14 April Friday Ambedkar Jayanti

Dry Days In Mumbai In May 2023

Date Day Festival/Event 1 May Monday Maharashtra Day

Dry Days In Mumbai In June 2023

Date Day Festival/Event 29 June Thursday Ashadi Ekadashi

Dry Days In Mumbai In July 2023

Date Day Festival/Event 3 July Monday Guru Purnima 29 July Saturday Muharram

Dry Days In Mumbai In August 2023

Date Day Festival/Event 15 August Tuesday Independence Day

Dry Days In Mumbai In September 2023

Date Day Festival/Event 6 & 7 Sept Wednesday & Thursday Janmashthami 19 September Tuesday Ganesh Chaturthi 28 Thursday Anant Chaturdashi 16, 27, 28 Sept Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi

Dry Days In Mumbai In October 2023

Date Day Festival/Event 28 October Saturday Maharishi Valmiki Jayanti

Dry Days In Mumbai In November 2023

Date Day Festival/Event 12 November Sunday Diwali 23 November Thursday Kartiki Ekadashi 27 November Monday Guru Nanak Jayanti

Dry Days In Mumbai In December 2023

Date Day Festival/Event 25 December Monday Christmas

The only sad thing (read: for partygoers) during these dry days is that they won't get their favourite booze like any other day. We wanted to inform you about these stay-in-home kinds of days so that you don't run out of alcohol at the last minute.

