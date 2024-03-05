2024 has been a rollercoaster already. After a January that seemed to have lasted for years, February has breezed by in the blink of an eye. As we anticipate and try to figure out the pace of March, one thing that it will surely bring along is an array of festivals, events and long weekends that you can make the most of. However, the first step to doing this - of course - is by planning your parties and plans in advance. Knowing about the Dry Days in March is crucial for most people to make these plans to ensure that their parties are lit and there is no sudden surprising and forceful spell of dry March. While March has the promise of two long weekends with Holi 2024 falling on a Monday - March 25 and Good Friday being marked on March 29, both the long weekends have a dry day each. As we prepare to make plans for March 2024, here is a list of dry days in March that you should keep handy.

Swami Dayanand Saraswati Jayanti: March 5, Tuesday

Swami Dayanand Saraswati Jayanti 2024 will be marked on March 5. This annual festival celebrates the Maharishi, who was the founder of Arya Samaj. The celebration is marked as a dry day across the country as we pay homage to the great saint and revisit his learnings.

Maha Shivratri: March 8, Friday

Mahashivratri is known to be the most important Shivratri celebration across the country. Mahashivratri 2024 will be celebrated on Friday, March 8. This commemoration is believed to be a dry day as well in most states across the country.

Holi: March 25, Monday

Holi is the festival of colours, togetherness and scrumptious delicacies marked by fun festivities across the country. The spring festival is known to have some of the most fun and happening parties. However, Holi 2024 will be marked as a dry day, and local liquor stores will be shut. Holi 2024 will be celebrated on March 25.

Good Friday: March 29, Friday

The last dry day of March comes at the beginning of another long weekend - on Good Friday. March 29 will also witness a shut down of local liquor stores and those planning a weekend trip must be mindful of this and make plans accordingly.

We hope that this list helps you better plan your March party and travel scene!

