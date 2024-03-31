Easter, also called Pascha or Resurrection Sunday, is a Christian celebration marking the resurrection of Jesus Christ. It’s a cultural holiday with traditions like egg decorating, symbolizing new life, and baking sweet Easter bread like Pane di Pasqua in Italy and Tsoureki in Greece. Different cultures have their own traditional Easter foods. Hence here are five recipes that you must try this Easter. Easter 2024 Foods: 5 Delicious Dishes Around the World To Celebrate the Resurrection of Jesus Christ.

Hot Cross Buns

Hot Cross Buns (Photo Credits: Wikimedia Commons)

Hot Cross Buns are soft, sweet buns with a lightly spiced taste. They typically contain a mixture of dried fruits like currants or raisins, which provide a chewy texture and natural sweetness. Spices such as cinnamon, nutmeg, and allspice give the buns a warm, aromatic flavor. The cross on top is made using a simple mixture of flour and water, adding texture and a slight crunch.

Pashka

Pashka is a creamy dessert similar to cheesecake but slightly firmer in texture. It features a sweet and tangy taste from the farmer’s cheese (quark) along with sugar and lemon zest. Almonds provide a crunchy texture and nutty flavor, while vanilla enhances the overall sweetness. Pashka isn’t overly sweet, making it a delightful conclusion to an Easter feast.

Capirotada

Capirotada is a distinctive and flavorful bread pudding with a sweet and savory profile. The toasted bread lends a crunchy texture, while the cheese contributes a creamy richness. The syrup, made from piloncillo, cinnamon, and cloves, imparts a sweet and spicy taste, balanced by the nuttiness of the nuts and the sweetness of the dried fruits. Capirotada is a comforting and satisfying dessert that’s bound to delight the entire family.

Pizza Rustica

Also known as Pizza Rustica or Pizza Gaina, Easter Pie is a deep-dish pie filled with a combination of cheeses, cured meats, and eggs. The filling typically includes ricotta, mozzarella, Parmesan, and various Italian meats like salami, prosciutto, and pepperoni. Hard-boiled eggs are often nestled within the filling. The pie is baked until the crust turns golden and the filling sets, then served warm or at room temperature.

Roast Lamb

Roast Lamb (Photo Credits: Pexels)

Roast lamb is a popular Easter main dish in many cultures, featuring a robust and savory flavor profile. The lamb is often seasoned with garlic, rosemary, and other herbs, infusing the meat with a fragrant aroma and savory taste. Tender and juicy, the meat boasts a slightly gamey flavor that complements the herbs and spices beautifully. Roast lamb is a festive and traditional Easter fare guaranteed to impress your guests.