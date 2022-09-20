It's always a good time to enjoy different recipes and flavours of fried rice. Whether it is vegetarian or non-vegetarian, fried rice is easy to make and delicious in taste. Fried rice can be made with different vegetables and different types of meat. It can also be enjoyed as a complete meal with shrimp, chicken or beef. There's even a day dedicated to it, National Fried Rice Day, which falls on September 20 and was founded by Benihana, a leading restaurant chain, in 2018, because high-quality rice isn’t just a side dish to them, but also a foundation element of every meal they serve. According to their research, they have served roughly 2,720,350 pounds of California-grown rice each year. National Fried Rice Day gives everyone an opportunity to try their hands at different recipes and types of fried rice with the best flavour to celebrate the day. Here are a few recipes for fried rice that you can try for the day. From Shrimp Cocktail to Butter Garlic Shrimp, Easy and Tasty Shrimp Dishes That You Can Make for This Fun Food Day!

Restaurant Style Veg Fried Rice

This is a perfect rice dish for every rice lover. All you need is some easily available ingredients. This Indo-Chinese recipe is sure to give you a lip-smacking experience.

Egg Fried Rice Recipe

You can add more protein to your regular fried rice by adding a few eggs to it. Make some scrambled eggs and add them to your delicious fried rice preparation. The little chunks of scrambled eggs will make your fried rice totally irresistible.

Mexican Fried Rice

For any person who loves to eat spicy food, Mexican fried rice with salsa is a perfect meal. There is alot of similarity between Indian and Mexican food and that is what makes this dish even more loveable.

Shrimp Fried Rice

Shrimp fried rice is quick and easy and can be customised according to one’s taste. You can also replace shrimp with chicken, pork or beef if you don’t like shrimp.

Fried rice is one of the most versatile dishes that can be made with vegetables, paneer and any kind of meat. You can add spices of your choice and make the best of them. Enjoy your favourite type of fried rice on this day!

