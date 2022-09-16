Guacamole is an impeccable dip made from avocados. It is known for its health benefits. It contains a good amount of vitamins and lots of healthy fats, which are known for lowering cholesterol. Because avocados are a super food, therefore, guacamole is also packed with good fats and nutrients along with a fresh taste of lime and some spice. Its versatile taste makes it perfect not just as a topping on quesadillas but also on a salad or while it's spread on your morning toast. There's even a special day dedicated to it! National Guacamole Day is observed every year on September 16. As you celebrate the versatile taste of guacamole, here are some easy recipes of guacamole you can try out and enjoy the taste of avocado in the best way. From Avocado Toast to Guacamole, 6 Staple Dishes To Prepare With Avocados

Fruity Guacamole

Guacamole is already loaded with numerous health benefits. Fruity Guacamole gives you the taste and nutrients of many other fresh-cut fruits along with avocado. Try out this recipe from Sanjeev Kapoor to get the best health benefits from it.

Spicy Guacamole- Indian style

Indian food is full of spices and tadka, and that is exactly what this recipe is about. Giving the taste of a desi chutney to your regular guacamole, this recipe is sure to be a favourite for those who love to eat spicy food.

3 Ways to Make Guacamole

Different people make guacamole in different styles. Everyone has a unique way of making avocado dip. Here are three different and easy ways in which you can make the delicious guacamole and absolutely savour the taste.

Guacamole originates from Aztecs in Mexico and is famous as an American dip, condiment and salad dressing. Apart from its basic ingredients, it can also be made by adding hot sauce, yoghurt and other seasonings. All the spicy food lovers can try adding jalapenos, chilli, cumin or red pepper. When it is about celebrating food, give your best shot to try as many new recipes as you can.

