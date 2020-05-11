Easy Mango Ice-Cream Recipe: Here's How to Make a Simple 3-Ingredient Dessert Using the King of Fruits at Home amid Lockdown (Watch Video)

How to make mango ice-cream at home (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

Happy summers, or shall we say, happy mango season?! The best thing about the summers in India has to be the mangoes, aka the king of all fruits. The nutritious fruit makes for a guilt-free treat. Don't tell that summers don't get you all excited for mangoes?! Alphonso/Hapus, Dasheri, Langra, Pairi, Badami Chausa, Himsagar and Malda are just a few varieties of mangoes available in India. But did you know that you could easily make mango ice-cream at home, using just 3 ingredients and without an ice-cream maker? 'Doctor Mango' Made in Lucknow by India's Mango Man! New Variety of Fruit Honours Health Care Workers Braving The COVID-19 Pandemic (View Pics).

Yes, you can either make it kulfi-style or simply like the regular ice-creams you like. Of course, you can add more ingredients as per your liking such as nuts, but if you a real mango lover you might not want to dilute its taste by adding other ingredients. Let's try out an easy mango ice-cream recipe:

Ingredients

3 ripe mangoes pureed and strained

1 small cup of powdered sugar

2 cups of fresh cream or condensed milk

Method

Mix mango puree and powdered sugar in a blender or use a whisk

Now mix sweetened condensed milk or cream with the mango puree in a bowl and whip the mixture well.

Pour into a freezing tray and freeze till half set and remove from the freezer to whip again.

Now place it into the freezer tray or kulfi mould and freeze till well-set.

There is legit no reason to not consume this delicious dessert this summer. If you go low on sugar or replace it with some natural alternative, mango ice-cream can be a tasty way of including the nutrient-rich, seasonal fruit in your diet. However, despite being packed with vitamins and mineral, mangoes do not kill coronavirus. We are saying this because a few weeks ago fake messages were doing rounds on social media that said, mangoes will kill the coronavirus. While mangoes are a healthy addition to your diet, there is no evidence that mangoes can "kill" the coronavirus or help beat COVID-19 in any way, said PIB while debunking the myth.