Oats are a versatile and nutritious ingredient that can be used in various recipes. Here are some healthy and delicious oat dishes that you can enjoy.

1. Oat Smoothie Bowl

Blend rolled oats with frozen berries, Greek yoghurt, and a splash of almond milk. Pour into a bowl and top with fresh berries, nuts, and a drizzle of honey.

2. Vegetable Oats

Stir-fry mixed vegetables in a wok and toss in cooked oats for a healthy and hearty stir-fry.

3. Oat Wrap

Fill a whole-grain wrap with cooked oats, sauteed spinach, cherry tomatoes, and feta cheese.

4. Oat and Chia Seed Pudding

Combine rolled oats with chia seeds, almond milk, fruits and a touch of vanilla cream. Let it sit in the refrigerator overnight, and top with fresh fruit in the morning.

5. Quinoa and Oat Stuffed Peppers

Mix cooked quinoa and oats with black beans, corn, and salsa. Stuff the mixture into bell peppers and bake until the peppers are tender.