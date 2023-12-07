Edible cookie dough is a variation of traditional cookie dough designed to be consumed without baking. Unlike regular cookie dough, which may contain raw eggs and flour that pose a risk of foodborne illness, edible cookie dough recipes are often modified to eliminate these concerns.

Traditional cookie dough recipes often include raw eggs, a source of foodborne pathogens like Salmonella. Edible cookie dough recipes typically omit eggs or use pasteurized eggs to ensure safety. It comes in a variety of flavours, similar to baked cookies. Popular variations include chocolate chip, peanut butter, sugar cookie, and cookie dough with mix-ins like candies or sprinkles.

To make edible cookie dough, you would need 1 cup all-purpose flour, 1/2 cup unsalted butter; softened, 1/2 cup brown sugar packed, 1/4 cup granulated sugar, two tablespoons milk, one teaspoon vanilla extract, 1/2 teaspoon salt and 1/2 cup chocolate chips (or your favourite mix-ins). To start, preheat your oven to 350°F (175°C). Spread the flour evenly on a baking sheet and bake for about 5-7 minutes, stirring halfway through. Let the flour cool completely before using it in the recipe. In a large mixing bowl, cream the softened butter, brown sugar, and granulated sugar until light and fluffy. Add the milk and vanilla extract to the butter-sugar mixture. Mix until well combined. Gradually add the heat-treated flour and salt to the wet ingredients. Mix until a soft dough forms. Gently fold in the chocolate chips or your chosen mix-ins until evenly distributed throughout the dough. You can refrigerate the dough for about 30 minutes to 1 hour for a firmer texture. This step is optional but can enhance the flavour and texture. Scoop the edible cookie dough into bowls or enjoy it with a spoonful. You can also use it as a topping for ice cream or other desserts.

This recipe is a basic guideline, and you can get creative with flavours and mix-ins based on your preferences. Enjoy your safe-to-eat cookie dough!

