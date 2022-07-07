Eid al-Adha 2022 will be observed on Sunday, July 10. It is also known as the Feast of Sacrifice or the Holiday of Sacrifice. Eid is no doubt a celebration like no other. Eid is all about delicious and tempting food. Eid Al Adha marks the beginning of barbecue season and overeating. All kinds of meat and non-vegetarian food are enjoyed by Muslims on this day. As you celebrate Eid Al Adha 2022, we at LatestLY, have curated a list of recipes that you must try as you enjoy the Islamic festival. From Boti Kebab to Kadai Mutton, Here Are 5 Special Dishes That You Must Prepare on Bakrid.

1. Kebda

Kebda is a popular breakfast dish in Yemen. It can be served as a main course with rice or naan on the sides. Try this dish from global cuisine and welcome your guests for the best experience this Eid.

2. Bihari Keema

This amazing recipe from the Bihari community of Pakistan is sure to win the hearts of all your guest this Eid Al Adha. It is slightly different from the simple Keema and goes well with naan and is mostly served during dinner.

3. Beef Biryani

Biryani is an all-time favourite dish of the people of Karachi. It can be enjoyed at any time of the year and Eid is one of the best occasions to try this yummy dish.

4. Beef Nihari

Beef Nihari is one of the best dishes in Pakistani cuisine. It is one Eid special which is paired with Tandoori naan and served extremely hot. This dish requires effort and if followed correctly the outcome is surely going to be amazing.

5. Chatkara Boti

Chatkara Boti is a boneless mutton recipe that can be served before the main course as a starter. Made in Indian spices and herbs, it is served with onions and mint sauce. This is one of the favourites of all Indians.

As said before, it’s a feast of sacrifice, therefore enjoy the best of taste with the above-mentioned recipes as you celebrate Eid Al Adha 2022.

Wishing everyone Happy Eid Al Adha 2022!

