Eid al-Fitr also called the "Festival of Breaking the Fast" or Eid ul-Fitr is a religious day celebrated by Muslims worldwide that marks the end of the holy month of Ramadan. Eid al-Fitr falls on the first day of Shawwal which is the 10th month of the Islamic calendar. On this day Muslims are not permitted to fast. The date for the start of any lunar Hijri month (Islamic month) varies based on when the new moon is sighted. This year Eid al-Fitr is most likely to be celebrated on 13th May, but the date will be decided on the sighting of the moon. In gulf countries, mostly Eid al-Fitr is celebrated one day prior to other countries. On the occasion of Eid al-Fitr 2021, we will share with you dessert recipes to celebrate this Muslim festival. We also have for you wishes and greetings that you can share with your loved ones. Eid Mubarak 2021 Wishes & Eid al-Fitr Greetings: Share Happy Eid Quotes, Shayari, Eid Chand HD Photos, GIFs, WhatsApp Stickers, and Telegram Pics with Your Loved Ones.

On the day of Eid al-Fitr, Muslims offer their prayers to Allah (Salat al-Eid), listen to the Khutba (sermon), and give Zakat-ul-Fitr (charity in the form of food) to the needy. Charity is one of the five pillars of Islam. , Eid symbolises patience, devotion, endurance, and piety. Eid ul Fitr is incomplete without special food. A variety of delicacies are made like Haleem, Nihari, Kebabs, Biryani, and of course, Seviyan is a must. On Eid, Muslims wear new clothes, exchange greetings, and distribute sweets. Elders gift youngsters and this is traditionally called the Eidi. Now let us take a look at some dessert recipes to celebrate Eid al-Fitr.

Dessert Recipes For Eid

1. Sheer Khurma

2. Meetha Dahi Wada

3. Shahi Tukda

4. Kemami Sevaiyan

5. Gulab Jamun Cheesecake

Basically this year due to the coronavirus pandemic you won’t be able to meet your family and friends. However, you can keep the spirit alive by preparing the above-mentioned traditional Eid al-Fitr dessert recipes mentioned above. We wish you all a very Happy Eid al-Fitr 2021.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 10, 2021 03:32 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).