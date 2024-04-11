Ramadan Eid 2024 will be celebrated in India on April 11. This annual commemoration is focused on celebrating with the community and marking the end of the month-long observance of Ramadan. Also known as Eid ul-Fitr, this celebration is said to be the most important festival for practising Muslims worldwide. As we prepare to celebrate Eid ul-Fitr 2024, people will make delicious treats and desserts, invite family and friends to indulge in special meals and commemorate this day with great enthusiasm and fervour. Here are the top 5 desserts that you can indulge in on the occasion of Eid ul-Fitr 2024. Eid Dawat Special Non-Veg Food Menu: Biryani, Haleem and Nalli Nihari, Enjoy These Succulent Meat Dishes With Family and Friends.

1. Sheer Khurma

Sheer Khurma is the most essential part of every Eid celebration. This delicious milk-based delicacy is filled with the crunch of freshly chopped nuts, the grit of vermicelli and a smooth sweetness that can fill one’s soul.

Sheer Khurma (Photo Credits: Flickr)

2. Kunafa

Kunafa is a traditional Arabic dessert, made with spun pastry called kataifi, soaked in a sweet, sugar-based syrup, and typically layered with cheese, clotted cream, pistachio or nuts. Believed to have originated from Palestine, this delicious dish is sure to be a delicious addition to your Eid menu.

Kunafa (Photo Credits: Wikimedia Commons)

3. Stuffed Dates

With the end of Ramadan, the one food item that is bound to be available in abundance in every home is dates. Stuffed dates is a quick, easy and masterful dessert that helps us use these leftover dates into our Eid Dawats. Eid 2024 Songs' Playlist: 'Mubarak Eid Mubarak' to 'Allah Hi Reham' Add a Musical Touch to the Festival (Watch Videos).

Stuffed Dates (Photo Credits: Wikimedia Commons)

4. Baklava

This Turkish delicacy has been known to be a favorite dessert in the Middle East and can easily make the most memorable dessert for your Eid 2024 menu. a layered dessert made of filo pastry sheets, filled with chopped nuts, and sweetened with syrup or honey, you can add your own twist to the delicacy based on the filling or topping you want to pair it with.

Baklava (Photo Credits: Wikimedia Commons)

5. Kulfi

There are some desserts that directly reach our hearts. Kulfi is one of them. Whether you love the classic Malai kulfi or want to experiment with mango kulfi, rose kulfi or any other flavours. This is the perfect dessert to beat the rising temperatures of India as well.

Kulfi (Photo Credits: Wikimedia Commons)

We hope that Eid 2024 brings with it the love and light that you and your family deserve and is as sweet as these desserts promise to be!

