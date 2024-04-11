Eid Dawat 2024 Special Non-Veg Food Menu: Biryani, Haleem and Nalli Nihari, Enjoy These Succulent Meat Dishes With Family and Friends

Eid 2024 is expected to be celebrated on April 11 in India. Also known as Eid al-Fitr, this annual celebration is believed to be the most important celebration for Muslims worldwide and marks the end of the month-long penance offered during Ramadan. The celebration of Eid al-Fitr or Ramadan Eid is often filled with grand celebrations as the community comes together as one and seeks the peace and happiness of one and all. The month-long stringent observance of Ramadan is focused on revisiting the teachings of the Quran, which is said to be the fifth pillar of Islam. The celebration of Eid al-Fitr is, therefore, a great feat and is often referred to as Badi Eid. To celebrate this day, people are sure to prepare a scrumptious feast that can be shared with family and friends. As we celebrate Eid ul-Fitr 2024, here are the best non-veg dishes around the world that you can make. Eid 2024 Looks Inspired by Bollywood Actresses! Saree or Sharara Suit, 5 Ethnic Outfits To Elevate Your Celebration.
1. Biryani
There are delicious delicacies that have a special place in your heart and then there is biryani. It is not just a meal, but an emotion and is the perfect dish to whip up for this special day of celebration. Whether you love a classic chicken biryani or meaty mutton biryani and the variations of this dish that you enjoy, biryani is sure to be the perfect dish that should make way into your Eid ul-Fitr Dawat menu. Popular Eid Food Around the World: 5 Traditional Treats That Would Make Eid ul-Fitr 2024 Celebrations Truly Special.
2. Haleem
If you want to steer away from the typical Eid delicacies but also find a dish that is loved by one and all - then Haleem is the dish to go with. This meaty stew is perfectly paired with any bread of your choosing and will definitely leave your guests with a full stomach and a happy heart! Eid 2024 Songs' Playlist: 'Mubarak Eid Mubarak' to 'Allah Hi Reham' Add a Musical Touch to the Festival (Watch Videos).
3. Keema Samosa
Keema Samosa is an integral part of the Ramadan menu for millions of people. It is an easy and delicious snack to add to your Ramadan Eid menu to add to the festivities and makes the perfect appetiser.
4. Galouti Kebabs
Why would you say no to a delicious melt in your mouth? Galouti Kebabs offer this and much more and are the perfect accompaniment for your Eid Biryani.
5. Nalli Bhuna / Nalli Nihari
There are some traditional Mughalai dishes that have a special place in our hearts. And Nalli Nihari and Nalli Bhuna are some of them. This delicious mutton-based dish is hearty, hearty and delicious.
We hope these dishes add to your Eid ul-Fitr menu and help to have a happy and prosperous day.
(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 11, 2024 08:19 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).
Eid Dawat 2024 Special Non-Veg Food Menu: Biryani, Haleem and Nalli Nihari, Enjoy These Succulent Meat Dishes With Family and Friends
The celebration of Eid al-Fitr is, therefore, a great feat and is often referred to as Badi Eid. To celebrate this day, people are sure to prepare a scrumptious feast that can be shared with family and friends. As we celebrate Eid ul-Fitr 2024, here are the best non-veg dishes around the world that you can make.
Eid 2024 is expected to be celebrated on April 11 in India. Also known as Eid al-Fitr, this annual celebration is believed to be the most important celebration for Muslims worldwide and marks the end of the month-long penance offered during Ramadan. The celebration of Eid al-Fitr or Ramadan Eid is often filled with grand celebrations as the community comes together as one and seeks the peace and happiness of one and all. The month-long stringent observance of Ramadan is focused on revisiting the teachings of the Quran, which is said to be the fifth pillar of Islam. The celebration of Eid al-Fitr is, therefore, a great feat and is often referred to as Badi Eid. To celebrate this day, people are sure to prepare a scrumptious feast that can be shared with family and friends. As we celebrate Eid ul-Fitr 2024, here are the best non-veg dishes around the world that you can make. Eid 2024 Looks Inspired by Bollywood Actresses! Saree or Sharara Suit, 5 Ethnic Outfits To Elevate Your Celebration.
1. Biryani
There are delicious delicacies that have a special place in your heart and then there is biryani. It is not just a meal, but an emotion and is the perfect dish to whip up for this special day of celebration. Whether you love a classic chicken biryani or meaty mutton biryani and the variations of this dish that you enjoy, biryani is sure to be the perfect dish that should make way into your Eid ul-Fitr Dawat menu. Popular Eid Food Around the World: 5 Traditional Treats That Would Make Eid ul-Fitr 2024 Celebrations Truly Special.
2. Haleem
If you want to steer away from the typical Eid delicacies but also find a dish that is loved by one and all - then Haleem is the dish to go with. This meaty stew is perfectly paired with any bread of your choosing and will definitely leave your guests with a full stomach and a happy heart! Eid 2024 Songs' Playlist: 'Mubarak Eid Mubarak' to 'Allah Hi Reham' Add a Musical Touch to the Festival (Watch Videos).
3. Keema Samosa
Keema Samosa is an integral part of the Ramadan menu for millions of people. It is an easy and delicious snack to add to your Ramadan Eid menu to add to the festivities and makes the perfect appetiser.
4. Galouti Kebabs
Why would you say no to a delicious melt in your mouth? Galouti Kebabs offer this and much more and are the perfect accompaniment for your Eid Biryani.
5. Nalli Bhuna / Nalli Nihari
There are some traditional Mughalai dishes that have a special place in our hearts. And Nalli Nihari and Nalli Bhuna are some of them. This delicious mutton-based dish is hearty, hearty and delicious.
We hope these dishes add to your Eid ul-Fitr menu and help to have a happy and prosperous day.
(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 11, 2024 08:19 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).
Eid Dawat 2024 Special Desserts: Sheer Khurma, Kunafa and Kulfi, These 5 Mouth-Watering Sweet Dishes Are Must-Haves After Eating Flavourful Savouries
Elated Virat Kohli's Reacts After Rajat Patidar Hits Massive Six to Hardik Pandya During MI vs RCB IPL 2024 (See Pic)
RCB 130/4 in 15 Overs | MI vs RCB Live Score Updates of IPL 2024: Faf du Plessis Look to Take Charge, Glenn Maxwell Fails Again
Kalyan Fire: Massive Blaze Erupts at a Solid Waste Management Plant in Maharashtra’s Thane (Watch Video)
Davanagere Road Accident: Three Killed, Six Injured in Head-On Collision Between NWKRTC Bus and Maruti Omni Car in Karnataka
Salman Khan Greets a Swarm of Fans Gathered Outside Galaxy Apartment on Eid, Waves at the Crowd With Father Salim Khan (Watch Viral Video)
Elon Musk Announces X Algorithm Update, Likely To Push Quality Content Over Clickbait
Lok Sabha Election 2024: PM Narendra Modi To Campaign in Uttarakhand and Rajasthan Today
School Bus Accident in Haryana: Several Students Injured As Vehicle Overturns Narnaul (Watch Video)
South Korea Elections 2024: PM Han Duck-soo Offers To Resign After Poll Defeat
Earthquake in Bay of Bengal: Quake of Magnitude 4.2 on Richter Scale Shakes Region
Lucknow Shocker: Student Kidnapped, Tortured in Moving SUV by Armed Men Over Old Rivalry in Bakshi-Ka-Talab
Eid Dawat 2024 Special Desserts: Sheer Khurma, Kunafa and Kulfi, These 5 Mouth-Watering Sweet Dishes Are Must-Haves After Eating Flavourful Savouries
Elated Virat Kohli's Reacts After Rajat Patidar Hits Massive Six to Hardik Pandya During MI vs RCB IPL 2024 (See Pic)
RCB 130/4 in 15 Overs | MI vs RCB Live Score Updates of IPL 2024: Faf du Plessis Look to Take Charge, Glenn Maxwell Fails Again
Kalyan Fire: Massive Blaze Erupts at a Solid Waste Management Plant in Maharashtra’s Thane (Watch Video)
Davanagere Road Accident: Three Killed, Six Injured in Head-On Collision Between NWKRTC Bus and Maruti Omni Car in Karnataka
Salman Khan Greets a Swarm of Fans Gathered Outside Galaxy Apartment on Eid, Waves at the Crowd With Father Salim Khan (Watch Viral Video)
Elon Musk Announces X Algorithm Update, Likely To Push Quality Content Over Clickbait
Lok Sabha Election 2024: PM Narendra Modi To Campaign in Uttarakhand and Rajasthan Today
School Bus Accident in Haryana: Several Students Injured As Vehicle Overturns Narnaul (Watch Video)
South Korea Elections 2024: PM Han Duck-soo Offers To Resign After Poll Defeat
Earthquake in Bay of Bengal: Quake of Magnitude 4.2 on Richter Scale Shakes Region
Lucknow Shocker: Student Kidnapped, Tortured in Moving SUV by Armed Men Over Old Rivalry in Bakshi-Ka-Talab
Editor's Choice
Lok Sabha Election 2024: PM Narendra Modi To Campaign in Uttarakhand and Rajasthan Today
Elon Musk Announces X Algorithm Update, Likely To Push Quality Content Over Clickbait
Haryana Road Accident: Five Schoolchildren Killed As Overloaded Bus Overturns in Mahendragarh District (Watch Video)
Hardik Pandya’s Step-Brother Vaibhav Arrested by Mumbai Police For Cheating Mumbai Indians Captain and Krunal Pandya in Business
Trending Topics