Eid Dawat 2024 Special Non-Veg Food Menu: Biryani, Haleem and Nalli Nihari, Enjoy These Succulent Meat Dishes With Family and Friends

Eid 2024 is expected to be celebrated on April 11 in India. Also known as Eid al-Fitr, this annual celebration is believed to be the most important celebration for Muslims worldwide and marks the end of the month-long penance offered during Ramadan. The celebration of Eid al-Fitr or Ramadan Eid is often filled with grand celebrations as the community comes together as one and seeks the peace and happiness of one and all. The month-long stringent observance of Ramadan is focused on revisiting the teachings of the Quran, which is said to be the fifth pillar of Islam. The celebration of Eid al-Fitr is, therefore, a great feat and is often referred to as Badi Eid. To celebrate this day, people are sure to prepare a scrumptious feast that can be shared with family and friends. As we celebrate Eid ul-Fitr 2024, here are the best non-veg dishes around the world that you can make.

1. Biryani

There are delicious delicacies that have a special place in your heart and then there is biryani. It is not just a meal, but an emotion and is the perfect dish to whip up for this special day of celebration. Whether you love a classic chicken biryani or meaty mutton biryani and the variations of this dish that you enjoy, biryani is sure to be the perfect dish that should make way into your Eid ul-Fitr Dawat menu.

Biryani (Photo Credits: Pexels)

2. Haleem

If you want to steer away from the typical Eid delicacies but also find a dish that is loved by one and all - then Haleem is the dish to go with. This meaty stew is perfectly paired with any bread of your choosing and will definitely leave your guests with a full stomach and a happy heart!

Haleem (Photo Credits: Wikimedia Commons)

3. Keema Samosa

Keema Samosa is an integral part of the Ramadan menu for millions of people. It is an easy and delicious snack to add to your Ramadan Eid menu to add to the festivities and makes the perfect appetiser.

Keema Samosa (Photo Credits: NeedPix)

4. Galouti Kebabs

Why would you say no to a delicious melt in your mouth? Galouti Kebabs offer this and much more and are the perfect accompaniment for your Eid Biryani.

Galouti Kebab (Photo Credits: Wikimedia Commons)

5. Nalli Bhuna / Nalli Nihari

There are some traditional Mughalai dishes that have a special place in our hearts. And Nalli Nihari and Nalli Bhuna are some of them. This delicious mutton-based dish is hearty, hearty and delicious.

Nalli Nihari (Photo Credits: Wikimedia Commons)

We hope these dishes add to your Eid ul-Fitr menu and help to have a happy and prosperous day.

