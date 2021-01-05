Happy Epiphany 2021! It is time to feast and if you are looking for traditional recipes to make on this day, you have come to the right place. From Rosca De Reyes to Galette Des Rois, we have for you, delicious recipes. If you do not know about Epiphany, it is also called Feast of the Epiphany or Three Kings Day is a feast day celebrated. is a Christian feast day that celebrates the revelation of God incarnate as Jesus Christ. In Western Christianity, the feast commemorates principally the visit of the Magi to the Christ Child, and thus Jesus' physical manifestation to the Gentiles. While December 25 is a very important religious holiday for Christians, Epiphany marks another sacred moment. Epiphany falls on January 6, which in 2021 is a Wednesday.

The festival comes from the Greek word which means ‘reveal’, as the date marks the day the baby Jesus was ‘revealed’ to the world. Epiphany is a special part of Christmas and the story of Jesus’ birth, as it marks when the three wise men followed a star to visit the son of God. Epiphany is mainly celebrated by Catholics and Orthodox Christians.

Rosca de Reyes

It's traditional to eat a special cake called 'Rosca de Reyes' (Three Kings Cake). A figure of Baby Jesus is hidden inside the cake. Whoever has the baby Jesus in their piece of cake is the 'Godparent' of Jesus for that year.

La galette Des Rois

is a cake to celebrate the Epiphany, a Christian feast day for the coming and incarnation of Jesus Christ. ... The cake is typically bought in a boulangerie, and is made of pâte feuilletée (puff pastry), frangipane (filling made from or flavoured like almonds) or brioche (sweet bun).

In some countries, the festival is just as important as Christmas Day itself. In Spain and some Latin American countries, people day the day off work on January 6 and hold parades and fireworks displays in the streets.

