How to Identify Real Alphonso Mango From Other Varieties and Chemically Ripened Ones? Factors to Consider While Buying Mangoes This Season

Alphonso mango (Photo Credits: Facebook)

The summer season has begun in India and it is the season for Mangoes! Rare are those who do not love gorging onto mangoes, as fruit or eating the sweet pulp called aamras. Every year, during this time of the year, markets are full of mangoes. There are different varieties of mangoes available and the most favourite one is Alphonso, the one that has a distinct rich flavour compared to the other ones. Also locally called as Hapoos or Hafoos, it is the much in demand kind of mango which grows in Maharashtra. But this time, due to the Coronavirus outbreak a lot of markets are closed down. Because of the not so smooth transportation, mangoes have not reached the market in that much quantities. But while some are available in the market, it is important to know which is the original Alphonso. In this article, we give you some tips on how to identify Alphonso mangoes from others.

The other varieties of mangoes that are available in the country are Dasheri, Totapuri, Kesar, Malgova, Vanrah, Chausa, Vanraj, etc. The fruit has different names from region to region. Alphonso, the much in demand mango grows in the Sindhudurg region of Maharashtra on a large scale. What makes it different from the rest of the varieties is its rich flavour. If you are looking out to buy Alphonso mangoes, we tell you how you can identify it from the rest. How to Cut a Mango Correctly? 3 Quick and Interesting Ways to Eat the King of Fruits This Summer.

Alphonso mango has a strong and sweet fragrance which you can get even from a distance. Sometimes, even one mango can fill the room with a sweet aroma.

The outer skin of an alphonso mango is reddish yellow in colour. Those mangoes which are chemically ripened are stark bright yellow and all of them look uniformly coloured. But Alphonso has a saffron tinge to it.

Another way to distinguish an Alphonso is from its shape. An Alphonso is slightly oval in shape with a little pointed tip at its bottom. If the fruit is too narrow at the bottom then it may not be the original one.

The skin of an Alphonso mango is delicate and usually spotless. They should ‘look’ soft and touch soft if they are naturally ripened. Those with hard skin may be chemically ripened.

If possible, ask the vendor to get a taste from one its sample. The taste is a major factor of Alphonso which makes it so popular. They have a very sweet taste, unmatchable with any other mangoes.

Here's a Video Which Tells You All About Alphonso Mangoes:

Alphonso typically grows in the Devgad and Ratnagiri region from Maharashtra. Devgad Hapus is thus a very common name for it in the market while selling. So check for the above factors if you are going to buy fruits this season. These are some of the ways in which one can distinguish between an Alphonso and other mango varieties.