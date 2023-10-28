Kojagiri Purnima, also known as Sharad Purnima, is a Hindu festival celebrated in India, especially in North and East India. It falls on the full moon day (Purnima) in the lunar month of Ashwin, which typically occurs in October. The preparation of kheer (rice pudding) is an integral part of the Sharad Purnima celebration. As you observe Kojagiri Purnima 2023, we at LatestLY have compiled an easy recipe to make kheer on this day.

Moon-watching is an essential part of the celebration. Devotees stay up all night and offer prayers to the full moon, believing that the moon's radiant energy enhances well-being and happiness. After breaking the fast, people prepare and enjoy special dishes, especially those made from milk and dairy products. Kheer (rice pudding), malai kulfi (ice cream), and various sweets are commonly prepared. Kheer Ingredients and Recipe: How To Make Rice Kheer As Prasad (Watch Video).

How to Make Kheer?

To prepare delicious kheer for Kojagiri Purnima, start by rinsing 1/4 cup of rice thoroughly and soaking it in water for about 30 minutes. Then, drain the rice. In a heavy-bottomed pan, add 4 cups of milk and bring it to a boil. Reduce the heat and let the milk simmer on low, stirring occasionally to prevent it from sticking to the bottom. Simmer for about 30-40 minutes until the milk thickens and the rice becomes soft and fully cooked. Add 1/3 cup of sugar, a pinch of saffron strands (pre-soaked in a little warm milk), and a teaspoon of cardamom powder. Stir well and continue to simmer for another 5-10 minutes until the kheer thickens to your desired consistency. Remove it from heat and let it cool. Garnish with slivered almonds, pistachios, and dried rose petals. Serve the creamy and aromatic kheer chilled to celebrate Kojagiri Purnima. Enjoy the rich and sweet flavours of this traditional Indian dessert.

How to Make Kheer? Watch Recipe Video

Kheer holds special significance on Kojagiri Purnima because it is a creamy, sweet, and auspicious dish that is traditionally prepared and enjoyed on this day. The consumption of kheer during the Kojagiri Purnima festivities symbolises prosperity and well-being, as it is believed to invoke the blessings of Goddess Lakshmi, the deity of wealth and abundance. Kheer is a delicious offering to the goddess, and sharing it with family and friends reinforces the spirit of togetherness and abundance. It is a sweet reminder of the importance of gratitude and celebration during this auspicious Hindu festival.

Wishing everyone a Happy Kojagiri Purnima 2023!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 28, 2023 07:27 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).