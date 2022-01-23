With winter, our taste buds change. With the energy levels going down, some sweet and spicy foods are a must to keep as at a good pace every day.

With the craving for spicy and sweet food in winters, it’s difficult to keep a track of the calorie intake. Therefore, it’s better to treat yourself which such sweet recipes that satisfy your taste bud and are healthy for us. We at LatestLY, have brought together a few mithai(s) that you can enjoy these winters and still be guilt-free as they are super healthy. 5 Reasons Why You Should Eat This Carrot Dessert to Improve Your Health.

Til ke Ladoo

Til Ke Ladoo (Photo Credits: YouTube)

Til ke Ladoo are very tasty and has many nutritious ingredients which keep you warm during the winter season. Also, the til and jaggery of which these laddoos are made of, provide energy and boost immunity in chilly winters.

Panjiri

Panjiri recipe (Photo Credits: Instagram)

One of the most popular snacks of North India, Panjiri is made with wheat flour mixed with ghee, sugar, makhana, gondh, sonth and nutritious elements like almonds, cashew, raisins etc. It relaxes sore muscles, provides energy and lubrication to joints and also helps new mothers gain strength post-delivery.

Chikki

Peanut Chikki (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Made with peanuts, jaggery and sesame seeds, they make an irresistible dessert. During winters, sesame seeds and jaggery keeps the body warm from the inside and also regulate digestion.

Lapsi

Lapsi (Photo Credits: YouTube)

The quick recipe of all Indian mothers to cure a cold is Lapsi. Made with broken wheat, jaggery and ghee, Lapsi is known for its immunity-boosting properties and keeping cold away.

Moong Dal Halwa

Moong Dal Halwa (Photo Credits: Wikimedia Commons)

Though it takes time to prepare, but has a long shelf life and helps provide warmth to the body during winters.

Dry Fruit Barfi

Dry Fruit Barfi (File Image)

This is a very tasty munchy mithai you can enjoy during the winters and will keep you active throughout the day.

Gajar ka Halwa

Gajar ka Halwa (Photo Credits: Wikimedia Commons)

Gajar ka Halwa is a very favourite of almost every household in North India. It can be made in a healthier way by adding jaggery instead of sugar to it.

Winters are all about being lazy under the blanket and enjoying delicious food. But make sure, whatever you eat gives you some health benefits instead of just calories.

