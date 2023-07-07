Flatbreads have so many kinds, and India is known to be one of the countries that create various types of flatbreads in almost all parts of the country. But if you are wondering what are the best flatbreads in the world and what belongs from which country, allow us to enlighten you! One of the most well-liked cuisines in the world is Indian food, and it should not come as a surprise when Indian culinary items rank highly in popularity statistics.

India's Butter Garlic Naan has stood third on TasteAtlas' ranking of the top 50 chicken dishes in the world. The second-best flatbread in the world is Butter Garlic Naan! It trails Malaysian Roti Canai in popularity. In addition to Butter Garlic Naan, this list includes eight other Indian flatbreads. They are Aloo Paratha, Rumali Roti, Aloo Naan, Kashmiri Naan, Naan (collectively), Paratha (collectively), Amritsari Kulcha, and Roti (collectively). India's Butter Garlic Naan Is World's 2nd Best Flatbread: Paratha, Roti, Amritsari Kulcha and More Indian Food Items in Top-50 List of Best-Rated Flatbreads in the World.

One of the most well-known varieties of naan is the traditional Indian flatbread known as butter garlic naan. Flour, yeast, salt, sugar, and yoghurt are used in its preparation. The golden naan is removed from the hot tandoor oven after the dough is baked and smeared with butter or ghee before being sprinkled with minced garlic.

The winner, however, is a traditional pan-fried flatbread of Indian origin, roti canai is also eaten in Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Brunei, and Thailand. It is made using flour, water, eggs, and fat. Roti canai is made by continuously folding the dough, resulting in a finished product with a layered texture, a soft centre, and a crispy exterior. India's Butter Chicken Ranked 3rd Best Chicken Dish in the World: Check Top-50 List of Best-Rated Chicken Dishes in the World.

Popular page, TasteAtlas’ shared the list on an Instagram post that read: "Flatbreads have been enjoyed across different cultures for centuries, with each region adding its own distinct flavours and techniques to this culinary creation. While determining the absolute best flatbread would be an impossible task for anyone, we've turned to mathematics and counted your votes - as we always do."

Check Out the Top-50 Best-Rated Flatbreads in the World:

Also, note that TasteAtlas mentions that its "rankings should not be seen as the final global conclusion about food." They mention that "their purpose is to promote excellent local foods, instil pride in traditional dishes, and arouse curiosity about dishes you haven’t tried."

Flatbreads can be made from unleavened mixtures of only flour, water, and salt or from leavened doughs in which yeast is added to the dough and allowed to rise. Flatbreads can be made with just those three basic components, which is perhaps why they have been around for thousands of years before even the agricultural revolution.

