Every year, International Sushi Day is celebrated on June 18 across the world. The day is dedicated to Sushi, a traditional Japanese dish prepared from vinegared rice, usually with some sugar and salt, accompanied by various ingredients such as seafood and vegetables. It is often served with pickled ginger (gari), wasabi, and soy sauce. It is often served with pickled ginger (gari), wasabi, and soy sauce. Daikon radish or pickled daikon (takuan) are popular garnishes for the dish. International Sushi Day is a perfect opportunity to arrange a get-together with your family and friends and enjoy the dish to the fullest with your loved ones! As we celebrate International Sushi Day 2023, here’s all you need to know about the history and significance of the day. Different Types of Sushi You Must Try To Elevate Your Japanese Taste Buds! (Watch Videos).

International Sushi Day 2023 Date

International Sushi Day 2023 will be celebrated on Sunday, June 18.

International Sushi Day History

The origin of sushi can be traced back to the Edo Period in Japan between 1600 and 1800 when it was considered a fast food. As per historical records, fish and vegetables were wrapped in rice and mixed with vinegar, like modern-day sushi. It was similar to Narezushi, and each region in the country had its own variations. Narezushi originated in Southeast Asia, where it was made to preserve freshwater fish, possibly in the Mekong River basin (now Laos, Cambodia) and Thailand and the Irrawaddy River basin (now Myanmar). The first mention of a narezushi-like food is in a Chinese dictionary and is believed to be from the 4th Century, referring to salted fish that had been placed in cooked or steamed rice, which caused it to undergo a fermentation process via lactic acid. Summer 2023 Food Ideas: 5 Easy-To-Make Delicious Dinner Recipes on Long Summer Weeknights.

Later in the early 1800s, a variant of nigirizushi, consisting of a mound of rice with a slice of fish draped over it, emerged, giving the dish a fresh identity. The inventor of modern sushi is said to be Hanaya Yohei, who invented nigirizushi. This is a type of sushi most known today, in which seafood is placed on hand-pressed vinegared rice, around 1824 in the Edo period.

International Sushi Day Significance

International Sushi Day is a perfect opportunity for sushi lovers to unite to mark this special occasion and celebrate this delicious Japanese dish. The increasing popularity of sushi worldwide has led to several variations in the Western world. The common ingredient in all types of sushi is vinegared sushi rice. Fillings, toppings, condiments, and preparation vary widely depending on the country and region where it is prepared. On this International Sushi Day 2023, enjoy our favourite sushi variant with family and friends! Happy International Sushi Day 2023 to all!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 19, 2023 03:05 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).