International Tea Day is celebrated on May 21 every year. It is a day to raise awareness about the importance of tea and its cultural significance. Tea is the most widely consumed beverage in the world, with millions of people enjoying it for its taste and health benefits. In different regions and countries, it is mixed with different flavours and aromas to give a unique taste. As you celebrate International Tea Day 2023, we at LatestLY have listed seven different types of tea you can enjoy. From Angelina Jolie, Lady Gaga to Alia Bhatt, These Celebs Love 'Chai' As Much As You Do!

1. Black Tea

Black tea is one of the most popular types of tea in the world. It is made from fully oxidized tea leaves with a strong, bold flavour. It is typically served with milk and sugar and is a great choice for those looking for a morning boost.

Black Tea (Photo Credits: rawpixel)

2. Green Tea

Green tea is known for its health benefits and is made from unoxidized tea leaves. It has a light, refreshing taste and is often enjoyed without added sweeteners. Green tea is rich in antioxidants and can help improve brain function and reduce the risk of chronic diseases.

Green Tea (Photo Credits: pxfuel)

3. White Tea

White tea is a delicate tea made from young tea leaves and buds. It has a subtle flavour is often enjoyed for its light and refreshing taste. White tea is also rich in antioxidants and can help boost the immune system.

White Tea (Photo Credits: pxhere)

4. Oolong Tea

Oolong tea is a traditional Chinese tea that is semi-oxidized. It has a rich, full-bodied flavour and is often enjoyed as a digestive aid. Oolong tea is also believed to help boost metabolism and weight loss.

Oolong Tea (Photo Credits: pixabay)

5. Herbal Tea

Herbal tea is made from various herbs and spices and does not contain any tea leaves. It can be enjoyed for its soothing and relaxing properties and is often used as a natural remedy for common ailments.

Herbal Tea (Photo Credits: pxhere)

6. Chai Tea

Chai tea is a spicy tea that originated in India. It is made with a blend of black tea and spices such as cinnamon, ginger, and cardamom and is often served with milk and sugar. Chai tea is a popular choice for those looking for a warm and comforting beverage.

Chai Tea (Photo Credits: rawpixel)

7. Matcha Tea

Matcha tea is a powdered green tea that originated in Japan. It has a strong, bitter flavour and is often used in traditional tea ceremonies. Matcha tea is rich in antioxidants and can help improve brain function and boost metabolism.

Matcha Tea (Photo Credits: wallpaperflare)

Tea is a beloved beverage enjoyed by people all over the world. From black tea to herbal tea, there are many different types of tea to choose from. On International Tea Day, we encourage everyone to explore the many different flavours and health benefits that tea has to offer. So, take a moment to sit back, relax, and enjoy a cup of your favourite tea.

Wishing everyone Happy International Tea Day 2023!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 21, 2023 08:40 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).