The world is gripped by the pandemic of coronavirus and India is unfortunately among the top three countries with maximum cases only after USA and Brazil. As the cases are on a rise, thankfully the recovery rate is also rising. From the last few months we have seen enough innovative ways of spreading awareness. And one of the methods entered the foodplates. Foodstuffs in shape of coronavirus are being made in India and well, you cannot think of any better phrase then "It Happens Only in India!" Recently, the pictures of Coronac curry and Mask naan from a Jodhpur restuarant are going viral. And as innovative as it gets, this is also not the first time we have seen food items being shaped like the deadly virus. In months of the pandemic, we look at how Indian restaurants and food makers evolved the constant love for food along with spreading awareness of coronavirus.

Corona Curry and Mask Naan in Jodhpur

The recent attraction is Corona curry and facemask naan from Vedic Multicuisine Restuarant in Jodhpur. Netizens shared pictures of this combination online and cannot control their laughter. It shows the curry having fritters shaped like Coronavirus and naan (type of Indian bread) in shape of a face-mask. As per reports in Times Now, the restuarant wanted to attract customers to try out their "new menu."

Check The Pic Here:

Corona Curry and Mask Naan.. 😊It only Happens in India😊 pic.twitter.com/Huam6Yu7i9 — Neha Pandey (@Neha_pandey2512) July 31, 2020

Corona Pakodas, Facemask Parotta and Corona Dosa in Madurai

Madurai's one of the biggest restaurant chains Temple City also introduced a special menu with food items shaped like COVID-19. The restuarant was in fact, the first one to experiment with facemask-shaped rotis/parottas. Along with the parottas they also served corona rava dosa and corona bhajiya.

Check The Pics Here:

Amidst soaring #COVID19 cases in #Madurai, a restaurant chain introduces 'face mask' parotta, 'corona' rava dosa & 'corona' bonda. Aimed at creating awareness & attracting diners in #Madurai #TamilNadu pic.twitter.com/2E86sSs9Sm — Chennai 360 (@Chennai360News) July 8, 2020

Corona Sweets and Cakes in Kolkata

Now we are not far with desserts too. If there can be naan and parottas shaped like the virus, why not cupcakes? A sweet shop owner in Kolkata wanted to uplift the spirit of people in these difficult times and he designed 'corona sweets'. These are desserts that are designed like the coronavirus. The shop owner had said, the idea behind it was to tell people to fight and digest the virus and not vice versa. Sweet, indeed!

Check The Pics of Covid-19 Shaped Sweets and Cakes:

West Bengal: A sweet shop in Kolkata is giving 'Corona' sweets to its customers as gift. Owner of the shop says,"Thousands of people are dying due to the #Coronavirus. It's a message to uplift the spirit of people that we will fight and digest corona & not vice versa". (06.04.20) pic.twitter.com/IUwH5KA98T — ANI (@ANI) April 6, 2020

For any basic full-course meal we have a starter, the main course and a nice dessert at the end. It would not be wrong say that in India, we have seen a range of something similar in food items shaped like the COVID-19 virus. With the lockdown, people's favourite restuarants were closed down for months together and as fthings gradually open up, restaurants are coming up with innovative ideas to ensure that people are still following the rules and giving them a reminder that coronavirus still exists.

