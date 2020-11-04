Happy Chauth 2020! On the day of Karvachauth, Suhagan prays for the long life of her husband. Every Karva Chauth comes on different days, so there is some confusion about the date of Karva Chauth. This year's Karva Chauth will be celebrated on 4 November (4 November Karva Chauth). Karwa Chauth is a festival of love and sacrifice. On this day all honeybees keep fast for the whole day. It is not just a fast but a beautiful festival of unique balance of dignity and affection. On the day of Karva Chauth, one has to stay hungry after the sun comes out all day and after the moon comes out at night, in such a situation, we need to pay attention to some things about opening the fast, so that there is a balance between health. While opening the fast, you should start your meal with a protein-rich food after drinking water. The fast of Karvachauth opens only after the husband is given water. At the time of worship, a sip of water is opened, but after this, you should never drink a lot of water. This can cause many health problems. Drink a little bit rather late. This will keep the balance.

No Onion Garlic Dum Aloo

Many people do not prefer to eat onion or garlic and this dum aloo recipe is just perfect. It goes great with piping hot puris.

Watch no onion garlic dum aloo recipe video:

Balushahi

Balushahis aka desi doughnuts are famous is North India. This deep-fried, sugary-dipped sweets make for a perfect treat. You can enjoy with your family this Karwa Chauth. Is It Safe To Fast During Pregnancy? Everything You Need To Know Ahead of Karva Chauth Vrat.

Check the tutorial video:

Nariyal Barfi

If you have a sweet tooth, you can try this delicious Naryali (Khopra) Barfi. All you need it coconut powder mawa, sugar and ghee.

Check out this tutorial video:

Parwal Ki Mithai

Yet another unique mithai is Parwal aka pointed gourd mithayi. It is actually a veggie but you can make delicious sweets out of it called ki Parwal mithai which is a delicacy from Bihar!

Check out the tutorial video:

Rabri

Who doesn't like a bowl of refreshing Rabri which is mainly thickened sweetened with layers of malai or cream on it. The sweet dish is flavoured with cardamoms, saffron and dry fruits like almonds and pistachios.

Easy Rabdi Recipe Video:

Gulab Jamun

The classic Indian sweet made with milk solids, sugar rose syrup and cardamom powder is enjoyed in most festive and celebration meals. Give your Karva Chauth vrat, a good ending with the exquisite taste of gulab jamun.

Karwa Chauth Special Thali

If you are confused about what to prepare for Karwa Chauth dinner, here is a complete thali recipe that you can make. Check out:

While, it is seen that the feast involves a lot of rich foods laden with masalas and ghee, you might want to opt for lighter foods that have less oil and masalas if you have fasted all day to prevent digestive issues. Different types of Halwas and ladoos are a staple prepared on Karwa Chauth and these desserts are consumed before as well as after the fast.

