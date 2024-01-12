Lohri, a vibrant and joyous festival celebrated primarily in the northern regions of India, marks the culmination of winter and the onset of longer days. Held around a bonfire, the heart of Lohri celebrations, people come together to sing traditional folk songs, perform energetic bhangra and gidda dances, and share delicious traditional foods.

Lohri is observed every year on January 13. It is a festival celebrated with exuberance in northern India and is accompanied by an array of traditional foods that add flavour and significance to the festive gatherings. As you celebrate Lohri 2023, we at LatestLY have put together a list of traditional food ideas to help you set the best menu for the traditional festival. Gur Ki Gajak, Chole Bhature, 9 Must-Eat Sweet and Savoury Dishes on Lohri.

1. Makki di Roti and Sarson da Saag

A quintessential winter dish, Makki di Roti (cornbread) is paired with Sarson da Saag (mustard greens) during Lohri celebrations. The robust flavours of mustard greens and the rustic appeal of cornbread create a hearty and traditional meal that reflects the agricultural bounty of the season.

2. Revri

Revri is a sweet treat made from sesame seeds and jaggery. These crunchy, disc-shaped sweets are exchanged among friends and family during Lohri, symbolizing sweetness and goodwill as they gather around the bonfire to celebrate.

3. Gajak

Gajak is another sweet delicacy associated with Lohri, made from sesame seeds, jaggery, or sugar. This sweet, brittle confection is not only delicious but also represents the richness of the harvest season, adding a festive touch to the celebrations.

4. Groundnuts (Peanuts)

Often roasted and enjoyed during Lohri festivities, groundnuts (peanuts) add a crunchy element to the celebration. These nuts are tossed into the bonfire as a symbolic gesture, contributing to the overall festive ambiance with their earthy flavour.

5. Popcorn

Popcorn is a popular snack during Lohri, enjoyed both in its natural form and sometimes seasoned with spices. Tossing popcorn into the bonfire is a symbolic act during the celebrations, signifying the auspicious beginning of longer days and the harvest season.

These traditional foods not only tantalize the taste buds but also hold cultural significance, making them an integral part of the vibrant and joyous Lohri celebrations.

Wishing everyone a Happy Lohri 2023!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 12, 2024 02:39 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).