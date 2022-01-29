Chinese New Year is celebrated every year on the full moon that falls between January 21 and February 20. This year, Chinese New Year 2022 will be observed on 1st February. Chinese New Year marks the end of the winter season and the beginning of the spring season and is also referred to as the Spring Festival. This is an important holiday in China and people celebrate it with a lot of excitement. Food is a special part of the celebration. Different foods symbolise different things and bring luck during this time. As you celebrate Chinese New Year, we at LatestLY, have compiled a list of lucky foods and their significance as per the tradition. From Sugarcanes To Apples, 5 Fruits That Will Boost Your Wealth And Attract Good Luck And Chi Energy

Spring Rolls

Crisp golden spring rolls are a very important part of the Chinese New Year celebrations. It symbolises wealth and good fortune.

Spring Rolls (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

Dumplings

There are different types of dumplings made during the festival. They are stuffed with pork, shrimp, chicken or vegetables. It is believed that the more dumplings you eat, the more money you will make in the upcoming year.

Dumplings (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

Sweet Rice Balls

As people celebrate the Chinese New Year, they enjoy the sweet rice balls during the festival which symbolises togetherness.

Sweet Rice Balls (Photo Credits: Flickr)

Noodles

Also known as Longevity noodles, people love to eat uncut noodles on this day as it symbolises long life. The longer the noodles, the longer the life.

Noodles (Photo Credits: PxHere)

Fish

Fish also represents having more money in the upcoming year. Though there is special positioning of the fish on the table, the head of the fish is to be placed towards guests or elders.

Fish (Photo Credits: Flickr)

The Chinese New Year is one of the most important festivals of China and people celebrate it with all the rituals. They make sure that these important food items are a must during the celebrations so as to invite good luck, fortune, health and wealth. Wishing everyone Happy Chinese New Year 2022!

