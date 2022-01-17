Chinese New Year 2022 will begin on February 1st, 2022, and celebrations culminate with the Lantern Festival on February 15th, 2022. The whole celebration will last up to 16 days. Fireworks will erupt in the sky, families, and friends will gather for dinner, children exchange red pockets and pray for growth and good fortune. Apart from these long-established customs, Chinese people prepare their fruit platter every Lunar Year which they believe attracts positive energy and boost wealth and good luck. The Lunar New Year is filled with symbols, traditions, and some customs designed to influence the future. Year of the Tiger 2022: What the New Year Has in Store for You, Check Out Chinese New Year Horoscope Predictions.

Speaking of Chinese New Year lucky fruits, you can either share with your families or give your friends as Chinese New Year gifts. Here are the top five lucky fruits, that will definitely make your Chinese New your indelible and special. Chinese New Year 2022 Date and Significance: Know Zodiac Sign for the New Year and CNY Customs, Rituals and Traditions.

1. Apples - Calmness

Apples (Photo Credits: Unsplash)

In Chinese culture, an apple symbolizes a 'wish for peace'. As in Chinese the word apple, "Ping Guo" is a homophone for the word "Ping" which means peace or tranquility.

2. Watermelons - Abundance

Watermelons (Photo Credits : Unsplash)

Watermelon is a symbol of fecundity in Chinese culture. The numerous seeds of the fruit represent wealth and prosperity.

3. Oranges - Happiness

Oranges (Photo Credits: Unsplash)

Chinese people believe that the round shape of the orange is an auspicious symbol of togetherness and harmony. Weeks before the spring festival you would see potted plants with miniature oranges blossoming.

4. Pineapples - Good Fortune

Pineapples (Photo Credits : Unsplash)

In Hokkien, the word “pineapple” is “ong lai”, which means good fortune will come. All in all the heavenly fruit stands for wealth and good luck.

5. Sugarcanes- Success

Sugarcane (Photo Credits : Pixabay)

Sugarcane has strong and thick, jointed stalks which symbolize promotion in one’s career, and improvement of life.

Began over 2000 years ago, the festival has developed many meanings. It celebrates family reunions and society. The typical fruits mentioned above are available at most grocery stores. You should definitely make a perfect lunar fruit platter with the fresh delights mentioned above to boost your wealth and attract Chi energy. Happy Chinese New Year!

