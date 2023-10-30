Madhya Pradesh Formation Day, also known as Madhya Pradesh Day, is celebrated on November 1st every year. This day marks the anniversary of the formation of the state of Madhya Pradesh in India. As you celebrate Madhya Pradesh day 2023, we at LatestLY have put together a list of three state foods to include in your celebration. Celebrate Heart of India’s Formation by Sending Greetings, WhatsApp Messages and Quotes.

Madhya Pradesh Formation Day is not a widely celebrated holiday, but it holds historical and cultural significance for the people of Madhya Pradesh. Madhya Pradesh has a rich culinary heritage, and to celebrate Madhya Pradesh Formation Day, you can enjoy some traditional foods from the state.

1. Poha: Poha is a popular breakfast dish in Madhya Pradesh and many parts of India. It is made from flattened rice cooked with spices, mustard seeds, and curry leaves and often garnished with peanuts and coriander leaves. Poha is light, flavourful, and makes for a delicious and quick meal.

2. Dal Bafla: Dal Bafla is a traditional dish of Madhya Pradesh and is quite similar to the well-known dish Dal Baati from Rajasthan. It consists of steamed wheat-flour dumplings called "bafla" served with a spicy, thick lentil curry known as "dal." It's a hearty and wholesome dish loved for its rustic flavours.

3. Bhopali Gosht Korma: Bhopal, the capital of Madhya Pradesh, is known for its unique Mughlai-inspired cuisine. Bhopali Gosht Korma is a rich and aromatic meat dish, typically made with mutton or chicken. The meat is slow-cooked in a flavourful gravy made with yoghurt, cream, and a blend of aromatic spices. It's a royal and indulgent dish that reflects the culinary diversity of the state.

You can celebrate Madhya Pradesh Formation Day by preparing or enjoying these traditional dishes. Additionally, if you can find sweets like "jalebi" or "shrikhand" for dessert, it would be a fitting end to your meal as these are also enjoyed in the region.

Wishing everyone a Happy Madhya Pradesh Day 2023.

