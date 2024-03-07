Maha Shivaratri, translated as the "Great Night of Shiva," is a significant Hindu festival dedicated to Lord Shiva. Observed on the 14th night of the waning moon in the Hindu month of Phalguna (usually falling in February or March), it holds profound spiritual importance for devotees worldwide. Maha Shivratri 2024 will be observed on Friday, March 8. Making thandai on Maha Shivaratri is a cherished tradition among devotees. Thandai is a refreshing and aromatic drink made with milk, nuts, and a blend of spices. As you observe Maha Shivratri 2024, we at LatestLY have put together a collection of Thandai recipes that you can try for the auspicious day. Easy Bhang Recipes You Can Make This Maha Shivratri to Relish the ‘Nectar of the Gods’.

1. Traditional Thandai

This classic version includes a blend of soaked almonds, cashews, pistachios, poppy seeds, melon seeds, and cardamom. These ingredients are ground into a fine paste and mixed with milk, sugar, saffron, and a pinch of black pepper.

2. Rose Thandai

Add a floral twist to your thandai by incorporating rose petals or rose water into the traditional recipe. The delicate aroma and flavour of roses complement the richness of the nuts and spices, creating a refreshing and fragrant drink.

3. Kesar Badam Thandai

Enhance the colour and flavour of your thandai by adding saffron strands (kesar) and soaked almonds (badam) to the base recipe. Saffron infuses the drink with a vibrant yellow hue and a subtle floral taste, while almonds contribute to its creamy texture and nutty flavour.

4. Chocolate Thandai

For a modern twist, try making chocolate thandai by blending cocoa powder or melted chocolate with the traditional thandai ingredients. This indulgent variation combines the richness of chocolate with the aromatic spices of thandai, creating a decadent and flavourful beverage.

5. Fruit Thandai

Experiment with different fruits like mangoes, strawberries, or bananas to create a fruity version of thandai. Simply blend your choice of fruit with the traditional thandai ingredients and milk for a refreshing and nutritious twist on this classic drink.

These variations allow you to customise thandai according to your preferences and add a creative touch to your Maha Shivaratri celebrations. Enjoy the festive spirit and the delicious flavours of thandai while honouring Lord Shiva on this auspicious day!

Wishing everyone a Happy Maha Shivratri 2024!

