Mahashivratri 2020 Will Not be a Dry Day: Alcohol Will be Served in Pubs and Bars in Mumbai and Delhi on February 21; Liquor Shops Will Remain Closed

Dry days (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

February 21 marks a very significant festival of Mahashivratri in the country. Maha Shivratri which is the 'Great Night of Shiva' is one of the most awaited religious festivals that worship Mahadev (Lord of the Lords). On this day, devotees pray to Lord Shiva for the entire night, chant his prayers and meditate. And if you are wondering if the religious festival will be marked as a dry day in the country then no. There will not be a limit on alcohol availability in pubs and bars, but shops may remain closed on February 21. Mahashivratri 2020 will not be a dry day in the country. The liquor or wine shops might remain closed in some areas, but pubs and bars will serve alcohol tomorrow. List of Dry Days of 2020 in India: Check Complete Dry Days Calendar With Dates When Alcohol Will Not Be Available for Sale in India.

February 21 happens to be a Friday, so those waiting to indulge in the spirit of the weekend are concerned if tomorrow is a dry day. But tomorrow is not a dry day as alcohol will be served in bars and pubs. However, liquor shops will remain closed in some regions. A dry day is ordered by the government on occasions to respect religious or patriotic sentiments of the public. So while it could be widely assumed that Mahashivratri is a dry day, it is not. Alcohol will be available in hotels, pubs and bars on February 21. Mahashivratri 2020: From Bhang to Ganja (Marijuana), Offerings Made to Lord Shiva That Prove He Is the Coolest God of All!

Lord Shiva or Mahadev is considered one of the supreme beings who creates, protects and transforms the universe. He is widely respected and worshipped across the nation and all temples of Lord Shiva have begun preparations for the great night almost a week in advance. Prayers are held throughout the night and many devotees meditate on his ethics and virtues. We wish everyone a very Happy Maha Shivratri 2020!