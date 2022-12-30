Makar Sankranti is an important Hindu festival dedicated to Surya devta or the Sun God. It falls in the Magha month of the Hindu calendar, which according to the Gregorian calendar, falls in January. Makar Sankranti is observed on January 14 every year. Different states and cultures celebrate the festival in their unique ways; therefore, it can be called a multifaceted festival representing multiculturalism. The most important foods of Sankranti are sesame and jaggery. As you celebrate Makar Sankranti 2023, we at LatestLY have compiled a few dishes that are made mainly for this festival. Types of Khichdi To Eat on Makar Sankranti for Good Luck: Taste Different Khichdi Recipes From Around India.

Puran Poli

Puran Poli is a Maharashtrian delicacy that makes Makar Sankranti a favourite festival for many. It is a sweet flatbread stuffed with sweet and crumbly moong-based filling.

Khichdi

Urad dal khichdi is considered to be an auspicious dish for Makar Sankranti. Therefore, it is prepared in many houses during the festival.

Peanut Chikki

This special Makar Sankranti dish is made with two main ingredients; jaggery and peanuts. This winter special sweet brittle is very easy to make and delicious in taste.

Nolen Gurer Payesh

Nolen Gurer Payesh is a delicious rice kheer made with date palm jaggery and rice. It is a winter delicacy, prepared with fresh date palms that arrive in West Bengal this season.

Til Ke Laddoo

Sesame and jaggery are significant foods of the festival. Therefore, you cannot afford to miss some delicious til ke laddoo. It is a soft and chewy laddoo prepared with sesame seeds, jaggery, peanuts and desiccated coconut.

Makar Sankranti is a multi-cultural festival celebrated with a lot of joy and happiness all over India. This festival marks the end of winter and the beginning of spring. Wishing everyone a Happy Makar Sankranti 2023!

