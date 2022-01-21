Manipur was formed along with Meghalaya and Tripura in 1972 under the North-Eastern Areas (Reorganisation) Act, 1971. Every year on January 21, the state observes its formation day known as Manipur Foundation Day (also called Manipur Statehood Day or Manipur State Formation Day). Tripura, Manipur and Meghalaya Foundation Day 2022: Know Date, History and Significance of the Day Three States Attained Statehood.

To mark this wonderful day for all the Manipuris out there, we bring a special list of famous food from the state. The daily meals in a typical Manipuri household include rice, with a few side dishes of vegetables, fish and meat. The base and essence of Meitei cuisine is the fermented fish (phabou nga or Puntius) called ngari. Various dishes of meat, majorly chicken and pork are made in a unique way. As you observe the 50th Manipur State Foundation Day, here are some delicious food items of the state that you must try.

Eromba

Eromba is an ethnic cuisine of the Meitei community, made with boiled vegetables and fermented fish ‘Ngari’ mashed together along with the chillies.

Nga Atauba Thongba

For the preparation of Nga Atauba Thongba, fish is cut into bite-size pieces mashed a bit and flavoured with crushed pepper and other spices.

Kangshoi

Kangshoi is a very popular and nutritious vegetable stew that contains seasonal vegetables and is flavoured with sliced onions, cloves, salt, garlic and a locally available herb known as maroi.

Singju

Singju is popular as an afternoon or evening snack and is often served as a spicy side dish. It is basically of two types; one is made with the fermented fish Ngari and the other is made with thoiding besan which is an oily seed that gives a nutty flavour after being roasted.

Chak Hao Kheer

Chak Hao Kheer is an authentic Manipuri black rice pudding that is rich in antioxidants, fibre, and prevents the risk of diabetes, obesity and heart diseases.

The people in Manipur, grow the vegetables in their gardens or farms and breed their fish in their backyard pond. Manipuri food is known for its unique flavour and this Manipur Foundation Day you must try the above-mentioned recipe so as to know more about the taste of the state.

Wishing everyone Happy Manipur Foundation Day 2022!

