Maple mustard vinaigrette is a sweet and tangy dressing, blending the rich flavour of pure maple syrup with Dijon mustard, creating a versatile accompaniment for salads or marinades. Whisk together olive oil, apple cider vinegar, mustard, and maple syrup for a delightful dressing. As you explore recipes to make Maple mustard Vinaigrette, we at LatestLY have compiled an easy recipe to try and prepare the versatile dressing.

To prepare maple mustard vinaigrette, you would need three tablespoons olive oil, two tablespoons apple cider vinegar, one tablespoon Dijon mustard, one tablespoon pure maple syrup, one clove garlic, minced (optional) and Salt and pepper to taste. In a small bowl, whisk together the olive oil, apple cider vinegar, Dijon mustard, and maple syrup. If you like, add minced garlic for extra flavour. Season the vinaigrette with salt and pepper to taste. Start with a pinch of salt and a dash of pepper, then adjust according to your preferences. Whisk the ingredients together until the vinaigrette is well emulsified. The mustard will help bind the oil and vinegar, creating a smooth and slightly thickened dressing. Taste the vinaigrette and adjust the sweetness or acidity if needed. You can add more maple syrup for sweetness or more vinegar for acidity, depending on your taste preferences. Use the maple mustard vinaigrette immediately or store it in a sealed container in the refrigerator. If refrigerated, give it a good shake before using, as the oil may solidify slightly.

Watch Video: Quick Maple Dijon Mustard Salad Dressing Recipe

Drizzle the vinaigrette over your favourite salads, or use it as a marinade for chicken, pork, or tofu. It adds a delightful sweet and tangy flavour to various dishes. You can customise this recipe by experimenting with different types of mustard, adjusting the sweetness, or adding herbs and spices for extra complexity. Maple mustard vinaigrette is a versatile dressing that can elevate a variety of dishes with its delightful combination of flavours.

