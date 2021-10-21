It’s time to enjoy your favourite apple pie, maple apple and apple sauce as we celebrate National Apple Day. This day was created in 1990 by a UK-based charity organisation, Common Ground, on October 21.

National Apple Day is celebrated to recognise the wealth and variety of apples available in the United Kingdom. Along with the variety, apple is also known for its amazing health benefits. We, at LatestLY, have listed down some amazing benefits you can reap by having this beautiful fruit every day. From Origin to Apple Seeds Being Poisonous, Here Are 7 Interesting Facts About This Delicious Fruit

May Promote Weight Loss

Apples are full of fibre and water and, hence, can keep you full for quite some time. They are less energy-dense and still deliver fibre and volume.

May Help Prevent Cancer

Scientists believe that apples contain naturally occurring compounds that have antioxidant and anti-inflammatory effects which help fight cancer.

May Help Protect the Brain

Apples may indirectly reduce the chance of Alzheimer’s. They help preserve acetylcholine that declines with age. Low levels of this neurotransmitter are linked to Alzheimer’s. Hence, by preserving it, one can actually reduce the chances of Alzheimer's.

May Lower High Blood Pressure and Cholesterol

A study published in The American Journal of Clinical Nutrition found that people eating two apples a day helped participants lower both their LDL cholesterol and triglyceride levels. A study has also found that higher intake of soluble fibre was associated with a decreased risk of cardiovascular disease. Therefore, to keep a healthy heart, you must enjoy this fruit.

Aids Digestion

Fibre-containing foods are good for digestion. Apple contains both soluble and insoluble fibre which is extremely important for quick digestion. According to the University of Illinois, apple skin contains insoluble fibre. Therefore, you must eat apple skin to prevent constipation.

As they say, ‘An apple a day keeps the doctor away’. Therefore, celebrate National Apple Day 2021 by enjoying your favourite apple recipe and reap these amazing health benefits from the fruit. Happy National Apple Day 2021 everyone!

