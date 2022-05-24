National Asparagus Day is celebrated every year on May 24 to celebrate this versatile vegetable which can be pan-seared, fried, baked or grilled. Asparagus production in the United States is concentrated in three states namely California, Michigan and Washington. Asparagus is full of nutrients like fibre, folate and vitamins A, C and E. As you celebrate National Asparagus Day 2022, we at LatestLY, have curated a list of Indian style Asparagus recipes that you can try on this day. From Asparagus to Cauliflower, Here Are Five Low Carb Veggies Ideal For Ketogenic Diet.

Asparagus With Lemon and Garlic

It is super easy to make and will be ready in hardly 20 minutes. It can be served as a side dish, and appetizer and can also be had in a meal with different types of bread. The leftovers can be saved and eaten the next day as a snack.

Asparagus Stir Fry

Asparagus Stir Fry is quick and easy to make. It has a big flavour and the squeeze of lemon is an absolute delight. The toasted spices and the gram four give it a cosy satisfying mouthfeel.

Asparagus With Mushroom Cream Sauce

The Indian style Asparagus is served with a delicious mushroom and cream sauce. It gives a delicious and mind-blowing flavour.

Asparagus Masala (South Indian Style)

This south Indian style Asparagus Masala recipe gives you a perfect taste of the delicious spices in India. It is prepared with regular spices used in Indian households but yet has a very distinct flavour due to the taste of the asparagus itself.

Asparagus is a very good source of dietary fibre, protein, beta-carotene, vitamin C, E and K, and many other such nutrients and vitamins. Preparing them in Indian style with Indian spices is a good option as otherwise, it has a very bland taste.

Wishing everyone Happy National Asparagus Day 2022!

