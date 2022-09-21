National Chai Day is celebrated every year on September 21 to enjoy and appreciate the sweet Indian beverage. Chai is loved by people worldwide and is a healthy and beneficial drink. National Chai Day was founded in 2018 by Somrus, the world’s first line of Indian liquors. Chai, also known as masala chai, is a remarkable drink that has gained popularity around the globe and is served in homes and coffee shops in different forms. Throughout Asia, the common word used to refer to chai is Cha. While you celebrate National Chai Day 2022, we at LatestLY have compiled some interesting and amazing facts about this classic drink that you must know. 11 Sayings About ‘Chai’ That Will Leave You With PositiviTEA and Also Serve As Best Instagram Captions!

Spices of Chai Provide All Sorts of Health Benefits

Masala chai is made with a lot of spices and each of them has amazing health benefits. For example, ginger is high in antioxidants and has anti-inflammatory properties, which help settle a sour stomach. Also, many people add cardamom to their regular chai which works as a diuretic, and detoxifier and can even lower blood pressure. Masala Chai Ice Cream With Sugar-Laced Paratha, Anyone? Twitterati Divided Over Weird Food Combination!

There Are Around 3,000 Different Types of Tea

Chai or tea is the second most loved drink in the world after water. People have been consuming it for ages and therefore, it has more than 3,000 variations today.

The Annual Consumption

The annual consumption of tea is around 3.6 billion cups around the world and in Britain, the average person drinks about 1,000 cups of tea in a year.

The Oldest Tea Tree

Tea grows in about 52 countries whereas the oldest chai plant is in China and is 3,200 years old. The plant is named as Camellia Sinensis and is used for all types of tea like white tea, black tea, green tea, etc.

Uses for Medicinal Purposes

As chai contains many spices, each with amazing health benefits, before becoming a regular drink, it was used as a medicine. For many centuries it served as a medicine, but later, with the evolution of different flavours, it has now become a daily drink.

Whether you are sad, happy or tired, chai is best for every occasion. It has less caffeine and is more comforting than coffee. Therefore, enjoy your sip of chai and celebrate this day. Wishing everyone a Happy National Chai Day 2022!

