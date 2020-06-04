National Cheese Day (USA) 2020: From Cottage Cheese to Parmesan Cheese, 5 Types of This Dairy Product That One Should Eat!

National Cheese Day 2020 (Photo Credits: File Image)

National Cheese Day is annually celebrated on June 4 in the United States of America (USA). On this day, people all over the world are encouraged to enjoy cheese in different forms. Cheese is the most loved dairy product, and plays a key role in several cuisines of the world. Cheese pairs perfectly with foods like pasta, sandwich, pizza and crackers. On the occasion of National Cheese Day (USA), 2020, we bring you a look at five types of cheese which you should eat. Paneer Health Benefits: Here are Different Cottage Cheese Recipes to Prepare at Home (Watch Videos)

Many historians believe that cheese-making may have been discovered accidentally when sheepherders stored milk in the stomach of an animal. This would have caused the enzyme found in the stomach of ruminant animals to coagulate the milk. Also, it is said that cheese was first bought into use in countries like Egypt and Greece, thousands of years ago. On National Cheese Day 2020, you should try different recipes of cheese and use its type which you have never used before. Weight Loss Tip of the Week: How to Eat Cottage Cheese or Paneer to Lose Weight.

Five Types of Cheese

1. Cottage Cheese

Cottage cheese is famously known as paneer in Hindi. This type of cheese is rich in protein and other vital nutrients which are good for health. Low fat cottage cheese can also aid in weight loss.

2. Parmesan Cheese

Parmesan cheese is also known as Parmigiano Reggiano and comes from Northern Italy. It is produced from cow's milk and is aged 12-36 months. Parmesan cheese is low in fat, free of carbs and also lactose-free.

3. Cheddar Cheese

Cheddar cheese is relatively hard, off-white and possesses a smooth texture, and is aged for better taste. This type of cheese originated in the English village of Cheddar in Somerset. Cheddar cheese is highly nutritious and also contains a good amount of protein.

4. Feta Cheese

Feta cheese is low in calories compared to other types of cheese. It is rich in micronutrients like B vitamins, phosphorus and calcium which can benefit bone health. This cheese originated in Greece and has an ageing period of three months.

5. Gouda Cheese

Gouda is a mild-flavoured, yellow cow's milk cheese, originating from the Netherlands. This type of cheese is popularly used with sandwiches or crackers.

You should try one of these on National Cheese Day 2020. Come up with creative ideas to prepare cheese dishes and share their pictures on social media to become part of National Cheese Day celebration.