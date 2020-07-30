National Cheesecake Day is annually celebrated on July 30 in the United States of America. This event is considered as one of the creamiest days of the year. On Cheesecake Day, you just need to simply feed your sweet tooth with this yummilicious dessert. Cheesecake can be enjoyed in plain baked form or with a mixture of chocolate. On the occasion of National Cheesecake Day 2020 (US), we will share with you step by step simple recipe of this smooth dessert. From Keto-Style to High-Protein, Healthy Cheesecake Recipes That You Must Try!

The history of cheesecake goes back to ancient Greece period when this dessert was served to athletes at that time. It has been found that the earliest attested mention of a cheesecake is by Greek physician Aegimus, who wrote a book on the art of making this sweet delicacy. James Kraft developed a form of pasteurised cream cheese in 1912. Kraft acquired the Philadelphia trademark in the year 1928 and marketed pasteurised Philadelphia Cream Cheese. Till date, this brand is popularly used by cheesecake makers.

New York-style cheesecake, Pennsylvania Dutch-style cheesecake, Philadelphia-style, Farmer cheese cheesecake and Country-style cheesecake are some of the popular types of this creamy dessert. As per the data of the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA), 100 g of cheesecake comprises of 321 calories. In order to prepare cheesecake at home, you need biscuits, sour cream, lemon, eggs, corn starch and cream cheese as ingredients. Now let us take a look at the step by step homemade cheesecake recipe.

Easy Homemade Cheesecake Recipe of New York-Style Cheesecake

On National Cheesecake Day 2020, come up with some creative recipe or innovation for this creamy dessert. Become a part of National Cheesecake Day celebration by sharing pictures of your cheesecake on social media.

